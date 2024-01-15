Cyprus Records Slight Dip In Building Permits For 2023

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Statistical Service in Cyprus has announced that the number of building permits authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during October 2023 stood at 632. The total value of these permits reached €263,2 million and the total area 204,1 thousand square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 1.003 dwelling units. During the period January – October 2023, 5.906 building permits were issued compared to 6.347 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 6,9%. The total value of these permits increased by 17,0% and the total area by 3,6%. The number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 10,3%. Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Table 1 Type of Project Number of Permits Percentage Change (%) Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 20 22 Jan-Oct 202 3 / Jan-Oct 20 22 Residential Buildings 424 4.034 4.314 -6,5 Non-residential Buildings 103 868 1.012 -14,2 Civil Engineering Projects 38 346 427 -19,0 Division of Plots 53 478 441 8,4 Road Construction 14 180 153 17,6 Total 632 5 . 906 6.347 -6,9





Table 2 Type of Project Area ( m 2) Percentage Change (%) Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 20 22 Jan-Oct 202 3 / Jan-Oct 20 22 Residential Buildings 174.862 1.591.258 1.491.845 6,7 Non-residential Buildings 28.763 278.749 312.741 -10,9 Civil Engineering Projects 510 7.154 8.212 -12,9 Total 204.135 1.877.161 1.812.798 3,6





Table 3 Type of Project Value (€000' s ) Percentage Change (%) Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 20 22 Jan-Oct 202 3 / Jan-Oct 20 22 Residential Buildings 202.426 1.925.602 1.563.771 23,1 Non-residential Buildings 49.800 328.294 367.578 -10,7 Civil Engineering Projects 6.519 99.311 73.375 35,3 Division of Plots 3.711 41.365 40.842 1,3 Road Construction 752 14.135 13.223 6,9 Total 263.208 2.408.707 2.058.789 17,0





Table 4 Residential Buildings Number of Dwelling Units Percentage Change (%) Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 202 3 Jan-Oct 20 22 Jan-Oct 202 3 / Jan-Oct 20 22 Single houses 248 2.343 2.595 -9,7 Buildings with two housing units 67 726 756 -4,0 Residential apartment blocks 679 5.650 4.469 26,4 Residential/commercial apartment blocks 9 283 339 -16,5 Total 1.003 9.002 8.159 10,3





Methodological Information

Scope and Coverage

The purpose is the collection of basic data concerning residential and non-residential buildings as well as other construction activities such as civil engineering projects, division of plots and road construction, by district (both urban and rural areas). For each type of project, information is compiled on the number of permits authorised, the area and the value of the project and the number of dwelling units that are expected to be built.

Data cover all building permits authorised by local authorities, namely the municipalities, the district administration offices of the Ministry of Interior and the Agios Tychonas Community Board.

Data Collection

The Statistical Service receives on a monthly basis from all local authorities copies of all the building permits issued. The information contained in these forms is appropriately coded by the Statistical Service in order to produce the statistics. The EU Classification of Types of Construction (CC) is used to categorise the various construction projects.

The EU Classification of Types of Construction (CC) is used to categorise the various construction projects.

The Predefined Tables , available in Excel format, include data up to December 2022. Data from January 2023 onwards are available only in the CYSTAT-DB Online Database.