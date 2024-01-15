AUS Spring 2023 orientation unveils a world of excitement

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. January 15, 2024 – For first-year students, starting their university journey is an adventure and a rollercoaster of emotions, from excitement and anticipation for a newfound independence, forging new friendships and a thrilling world of academic exploration, to a touch of butterflies as they step into a new world of higher academic expectations and a sprawling social scene to navigate.



Recognizing these sentiments in this transformative period of students’ lives, American University of Sharjah (AUS) offers its new students a comprehensive mandatory orientation program to help them have the best start to their university experience.



AUS kicked off its Spring 2023 orientation activities on January 14 with a meet and greet session for incoming undergraduate students and their parents, offering an overview of academic and student life at AUS. The event served as a prelude to an upcoming activity-packed orientation week from January 15 to 22.



Orientation week gives new students access to all things awesome at AUS, including exploring the wonders of the campus, attending information sessions where learning meets fun, taking the first steps in this new academic journey and registering for classes, connecting with peer leaders and enjoying the festivities the AUS Student Council has in store for them.



Students can visit the One Stop AUS Solution Center for all university administrative services. In one location, students can meet with representatives from the university offices that manage transportation, student accounts, residential halls, and financial grants and scholarships. New students can also dive into amazing support programs like the AUS First Year Experience (FYE) Program, the AUS Academic Support Center and the AUS Peer Leaders Program. Peer leaders are not just a guide for orientation, but the best guide and friend to help students uncover all the hidden gems on campus.



“Starting the AUS journey is like stepping into a whirlwind of knowledge, where our carefully crafted orientation program isn't just about university policies; it's your compass to a world of services, extracurricular adventures and the vibrant tapestry of student life. Our orientation week, guided by AUS Peer Leaders, allows students to immerse themselves in student organizations and clubs. With a student body representing around 90 nationalities, we love celebrating diversity, fostering tolerance, and building respect. What we offer at AUS is not just education, but an experience of a lifetime,” said Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS.



AUS is also organizing a special on-campus orientation day for its new graduate students on January 17, where they can meet with representatives from their colleges, connect with classmates, and learn about the various support services available to them.







