(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Migrant Workers Sue Canada over Employment Insurance ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! TCRN Safety Measures to Take if You're a Beginner Surfer Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Meet the Boruca Indigenous People of Costa Rica

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: January 14, 2024 Migrant Workers Sue Canada over Employment Insurance

They denounce a string of injustices

By TCRN STAFF January 14, 202490 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024Panama's Aeronautical Authority Prohibits Operation in the Country of all Boeing 737 MAX9 Environment TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024They Will Plant Corals Near Chora Island Environment TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024Natural Remedies Against Insects That“Bug” You TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Temporary foreign workers in Ontario have filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government, alleging that they must pay into the employment insurance system without being able to receive such benefits once they return to their home countries.

The plaintiffs also challenge the contractual obligation that binds them to a single employer. Their class action lawsuit amounts to $500 million. The petition must be approved by the courts in order to move forward.

This problem has existed for some time, explained lawyer Jody Brown of the Goldblatt firm, who initiated the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Kevin Palmer and Andrel Peters, two Caribbean migrant workers who worked in the Leamington region in a crop of tomatoes.

The lawsuit was filed last month in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto and was filed on behalf of workers under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program over the past 15 years.

“The plaintiffs are not only fighting for themselves, but also for the tens of thousands of workers who have experienced the same situation”: A quote from Jody Brown, the attorney who filed the class action lawsuit.

A 2022 report from the Department of Statistics stated that Canada is increasingly relying on temporary foreign workers to fill labor shortages and that the number of these migrant workers in Canada increased by 600% since 2000 to reach 777,000 in 2021.

Employment and Social Development Canada declined to comment on the matter as the case is before the courts an email statement, that Ministry assured that temporary foreign workers enjoy the same rights and protections as Canadians when they are in Canada.

Attorney Brown responded by pointing out that temporary foreign workers do not have the right to change employers under the rules of the federal program that allows them to come and work temporarily in the country.

She added that when the harvest season ends, these workers must return to their home countries without being able to receive employment insurance benefits, despite having contributed to that plan.

Chris Ramsaroop of Justice for Migrant Workers welcomed the class action request. According to him, the employment insurance system should be modified to allow temporary foreign workers to receive those benefits like a Canadian worker.

It's worrying. We are in the 21st century and we still have a bonded labor program. Workers should not be restricted to a single employer or placed in such a precarious situation, Ramsaroop added.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche