(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Natural Remedies Against Insects That“Bug” You ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! TCRN Safety Measures to Take if You're a Beginner Surfer Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Meet the Boruca Indigenous People of Costa Rica

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: January 14, 2024 Natural Remedies Against Insects That“Bug” You

Remember that they may carry many diseases

By TCRN STAFF January 14, 202440 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024Panama's Aeronautical Authority Prohibits Operation in the Country of all Boeing 737 MAX9 Environment TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024They Will Plant Corals Near Chora Island Local News TCRN STAFF - January 14, 2024Migrant Workers Sue Canada over Employment Insurance TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Insects are animals that should be kept away from homes, considering them responsible for the transmission of some diseases. To avoid the presence of these beings, you can use natural remedies such as:



According to experts, 85% of eucalyptus is citronella and that is why it serves to repel insects. It is excellent against mosquitoes. It can be used both at home and in the field.



You can use 10 drops of eucalyptus oil in 20 tablespoons of moisturizer. This mixture is applied to arms, legs and cheeks. Laurel is very good against flies, fleas, ants, mosquitoes and moths.

You can place several bay leaves in the drawers and in the closet against moths, otherwise you have to prepare a spray with a glass of warm water, 10 drops of bay oil and a tablespoon of liquid soap. The mixture is sprayed around the house, both on furniture and curtains.

Apple cider vinegar is a natural insecticide , one of the most used against flies and mosquitoes. Its use is very easy, you should spray the vinegar on the kitchen, table and curtains.

Finally, the combination of lemon and cloves has a very strong aroma that scares away insects. You can mix the juice of several lemons in a spray bottle and add at least 10 cloves. It is applied by means of a spray throughout the house. You can also cut the lemon in half and place 8 cloves in each half.

-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche