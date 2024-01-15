EUR/USD Forecast Today -11/01: Information (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Euro exhibited minimal activity during Wednesday's trading session, with market participants awaiting the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) later in the week.

Within the EUR/USD market , the Euro saw a slight uptick against the US dollar on Wednesday. However, the trading range remained consistent, hovering around the 1.0950 level. The primary resistance level appears to be situated at 1.10, while the 50-day Exponential Moving Average below serves as a notable support, particularly in the short term. The prevailing environment is characterized by considerable noise, necessitating caution in position sizing and an awareness of the potential for market volatility . It's important to note that the market dynamics are more influenced by the US dollar than the Euro itself.



The discrepancy between the dot plot's suggestion of three rate cuts in the last meeting and Wall Street's pricing in of six cuts presents a conundrum.

The forthcoming inflation data may help clarify the situation by revealing which party holds the more accurate perspective. In the short term, the market remains in a sideways pattern.

However, the overall sentiment has been predominantly bullish since the end of September 2023. A potential rally above the 1.10 level could set sights on the 1.1150 level, followed by the 1.1250 level. Conversely, a decline below the 50-day EMA could lead sellers toward the 200-day EMA as a potential target, with the 1.0750 level serving as support.

As we await further economic data, it's unlikely that the market will experience significant movement, especially with the upcoming release of the US Consumer Price Index on Thursday and the Producer Price Index on Friday. These releases will provide insights into inflation trends, a subject of considerable interest in light of questions surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy for 2024. Consequently, the market will closely monitor developments in the bond market Plot Noise and Wall Street

