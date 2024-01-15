EUR/USD Forecast Today -12/01: More Noise (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The euro made an initial attempt at a rally but later retraced its gains, reflecting the ongoing consolidation within the market.

Looking at the EUR/USD pair , Thursday's trading session witnessed significant volatility . This was attributed to the release of the United States' consumer price index (CPI) figures, which essentially aligned with earlier predictions. The market's initial response suggested that traders may have expected a slowdown in inflation. Consequently, they might have been anticipating data that would encourage the Federal Reserve to consider interest rate cuts.



The current market sentiment does not appear to exhibit a strong conviction in any particular direction. Consequently, the market will likely continue to fluctuate within its current range.

The absence of a clear consensus suggests that a breakout from this consolidation phase could present significant trading opportunities. In this context, it is essential to closely monitor the behavior of the US dollar, as it is likely to influence the trajectory of this currency pair. Traders are advised to exercise caution in determining their position sizes .

However, the CPI data did not deliver the desired signal for rate cuts. The pivotal 1.10 level continues to serve as a major resistance point . A decisive breach above this level could pave the way for a move towards 1.1140, a level that has previously acted as a barrier. On the downside, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is providing some support and is closely monitored by many market participants. A breakdown below the 50-day EMA might open the door to a move towards the 200-day EMA. Overall, the market seems inclined towards consolidation at present of Conviction?

Despite the considerable market noise, the longer-term outlook does not seem to have undergone significant changes, at least not at this juncture. The upcoming release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Friday may offer further insights, but the market is still in the process of determining its direction.

At the end of the day, the euro experienced fluctuations, with an initial rally followed by a retracement, reflecting the prevailing consolidation within the market. The EUR/USD pair continues to grapple with the 1.10 resistance level , with potential targets above and support below. Given the current lack of clear market conviction, traders are encouraged to remain vigilant and exercise caution in their trading decisions. The behavior of the US dollar is expected to be a key determinant of this currency pair's future movement.

