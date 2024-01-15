Victims accuse Japanese entertainment mogul's company of disregarding abuse allegations

(MENAFN) A group of men who claim to have been sexually abused as boys by the late Japanese entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa are accusing the company involved in the scandal, formerly known as Johnny's and now called Smile-Up, of insincerity in addressing the victims' grievances. Shimon Ishimaru, the representative of the victims' group, expressed concerns that many members of the group have yet to receive compensation, despite their requests for a meeting with company officials remaining unfulfilled. At a news conference, Ishimaru, along with three other men who identified themselves as victims, shared their frustration with the company's response to their allegations.



The revelations unfolded last year when hundreds of men, including Ishimaru, came forward with allegations of being sexually abused as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a prominent figure in the boy band production industry who passed away in 2019. Kitagawa was never charged, retaining his influence in the entertainment sector until his death. The company, which initially denied the allegations, eventually admitted to Kitagawa's long-rumored abuse last year. In May, the company's chief issued a public apology, and the Japanese government has since advocated for compensation for the victims.



As of Monday, Smile-Up, the rebranded company, reported that it has received compensation requests from 939 individuals, with 125 of them having received compensation, according to a company statement. The company has established a panel of three former judges to investigate the claims, pledging to proceed with payments for those with whom they have reached agreements while assuring continued efforts in addressing the remaining cases. However, the company did not immediately respond to the latest news conference held by the victims' group.



The victims' group asserted that numerous individuals who approached the company were informed that there was insufficient evidence to support their claims, although specific details were not disclosed. The ongoing dispute highlights the challenges faced by those seeking justice and compensation in the aftermath of alleged abuse within the entertainment industry.

