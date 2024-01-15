Greelance Announces Strategic Token Listings And Significant Token Burn In January 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Austin, TX, 15th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Greelance , an innovative platform at the forefront of merging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology with the freelance marketplace, is poised to initiate several pivotal events in January 2024. These events underscore the company's commitment to reshaping the landscape of global freelancing and consulting through strategic expansion and tokenomics.

Key Token Listings on Renowned Exchanges

Greelance is pleased to announce the upcoming listings of its native token, $GRL, on multiple esteemed exchanges. This expansion marks a significant milestone in enhancing token accessibility and liquidity for a diverse global audience:

– MEXC Exchange Listing : Scheduled for January 15, 2024 15:00 UTC , with an initial price of 0.027 USDT per $GRL token, this listing represents a strategic step in Greelance's expansion within the blockchain sector.

– Uniswap Introduction: In an ambitious move into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, $GRL will be featured on Uniswap on January 16, 2024 16:00 UTC . This aligns with Greelance's vision for decentralized trading and governance.

– P2B Exchange Listing: Following on January 17, 2024 13:00 UTC , the listing of $GRL on P2B Exchange further signifies Greelance's commitment to broadening its reach and enhancing its market presence.

These listings are a testament to the robustness of Greelance's tokenomics, focusing on fair distribution and ecosystem sustainability. The $GRL token is integral to the Greelance ecosystem, underpinning its operations and incentivizing community engagement.

Historic Token Burn Event

In a strategic maneuver reflecting the company's growth and success, Greelance announces a significant token burn event on January 16, 2024, at 16:00 UTC . A total of 2.2% of the $GRL token supply, equating to 44 million tokens , will be removed from circulation. This token burn aims to enhance the token's value and signifies Greelance's confidence in its continued success and commitment to a long-term vision.

A Commitment to Decentralized Governance and Community Empowerment

These January events mark a significant chapter in Greelance's journey towards creating an efficient, fair, and decentralized talent marketplace. The company invites the global community of freelancers, employers, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to engage with these developments, further solidifying its position as a leader in the decentralized workforce sector.

For detailed information about Greelance and the $GRL token, please visit:

About Greelance

Greelance is revolutionizing the freelance industry by seamlessly integrating AI and blockchain technology. It aims to redefine traditional market dynamics by offering lower fees, incentivizing loyalty, and using a native token to align the interests of all participants in its community-driven ecosystem.