The Roots Of South Africa's Gaza Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 1990, fresh from serving over two decades in prison on charges of trying to“overthrow the state,” South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela delivered harsh remarks likening Israel's treatment of Palestinians to the oppression of black South Africans under apartheid rule.

“If one has to refer to any of the parties as a terrorist state, one might refer to the Israeli government, because they are the people who are slaughtering defenseless and innocent Arabs in the occupied (by Israel) territories, and we don't regard that as acceptable,” he said at the time.

It was a version of remarks the Nobel Peace Prize winner would repeat during his career as an anti-racist crusader and when he took office as president of South Africa in 1994. In government, he called on his country“to stand up and be counted among those contributing actively to the cause of freedom and justice.”

It thus may come as no surprise that South Africa's current government argued last week in international court that Israel's war on Gaza is not just a means of crushing Hamas, the de facto rulers of Gaza whose gunmen grossly assaulted Israeli civilians on October 7, but also aims to commit genocide against Palestinians.

South African prosecutors accused Israel of purposefully attempting“to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national racial and ethnic group.”

Israel responded forcefully and furiously. Its advocates said the case“profoundly distorted the factual and legal picture,” was“barely distinguishable” from Hamas propaganda and that Israel acted rightfully and legally in self-defense over“the slaughter of October 7, which Hamas has vowed to repeat.”

The legal stakes are high. South Africa is asking the International Court of Justice, a United Nations institution, to order Israel to end its Gaza operations immediately.

After granting this“immediate measure,” the court would then be obliged to take up the charge of intentional genocide in a proceeding that could last several years. Even if the court rules against it, Israel could simply refuse to comply as the ICJ has no legally binding enforcement mechanism.

Besides truncating the war, South Africa's action and Israel's defense reflected other stakes: political reputation. A potential ICJ judgment against Israel would put it in the position of flouting international law. It would also place it in the similar category of international scofflaw, in league with Russia, which rejected an ICJ demand to end its invasion of Ukraine.