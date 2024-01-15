Sustainableit.Org Announces Participation In World Economic Forum 2024, Adds Strategic Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SustainableIT Accelerates Mission to Advance Global Sustainability through Technology Leadership, Appoints Industry Luminary Ann Rosenberg as Strategic Advisor.

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SustainableIT , the CIO-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, today announced the appointment of Ann Rosenberg as the organization's Strategic Advisor, as well as participation in the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland.

In a strategic move to reinforce its mission of driving sustainability transformation and global awareness, SustainableIT has appointed Ann Rosenberg as Strategic Advisor to the organization. Ms. Rosenberg's years of experience working with the United Nations Global Compact , the World Economic Forum Advisory Network on Climate and other leading organizations will be pivotal in guiding the organization as it engages with these and other intergovernmental entities and NGOs. Her role will involve orchestrating technology alliances, aligning with the UN Global Compact and other relevant frameworks, and providing leadership and insights to advance industry-wide collaboration on the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

“Ann Rosenberg's addition to our team marks a new era of innovation and leadership at SustainableIT,” said Josh Harbert, President of SustainableIT.“Ann's extensive expertise and influence will position SustainableIT to not only participate even further in the sustainability discussion but also to lead and drive transformative changes in partnership with global leaders and organizations."

A key measure in SustainableIT's efforts to drive transformative, sustainable change in 2024 is the organization's participation in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Held this week in Davos, Switzerland, this year's event focuses on the“fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.” SustainableIT's participation marks a significant step in the organization's efforts to elevate the role of technology leaders in global sustainability conversations and decision-making processes.

SustainableIT will be a key participant at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The delegation attending will host "Advancing Global Sustainability Through Tech Leadership" roundtable, and have its leadership and board members speak at various events, including the FQ Equality Lounge and MIT and Forbes Imagination in Action. Collaborating with major industry players like Google, Microsoft, SAP, ServiceNow, Deloitte, Goals House, Hub Culture, Wall Street Journal, and Axios, SustainableIT's involvement highlights its dedication to fostering a sustainable future through meaningful discussions and partnerships in technology and sustainability sectors.

"I'm thrilled to assume the role of Strategic Advisor for SustainableIT, where I will align the platform with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), integrate it into global impact networks and frameworks like the UN SDG Ambition, and lead the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) program to reinforce technology leaders' contributions to transparency, consistency and accountability. This powerful platform holds the potential for significant contributions to the global sustainability agenda, and I am honored to spearhead efforts in merging technology, sustainability, and social impact for a sustainable future."

The addition of Ms. Rosenberg and participation in the World Economic Forum's 2024 Annual Meeting are the latest in a series of significant strides that SustainableIT has made to grow its global presence. Other key initiatives for SustainableIT in 2024 include appointing a European advisory board of 22 business and sustainability technology executives, expanding focus on the CSRD, and continuously engaging leaders and practitioners in its mission to leverage technology leadership to drive sustainable change for generations to come.

“These announcements signify a crucial milestone in amplifying the voice of technology leaders in shaping a sustainable future,” said Ralph Loura, Board Chair of SustainableIT.“Technology leadership participation is too minimal in this critical gathering of world leaders. I am excited for SustainableIT to heighten awareness and tighten alignment between businesses, sustainability leaders, technology leaders, and technology organizations.”

About SustainableIT

SustainableIT is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Delphix is the founding member, technical advisor, and primary underwriter of SustainableIT.

CONTACT: Josh Harbert President SustainableIT ...