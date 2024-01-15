Valhallan Esports Training Brings Youth Esports To Ontario With Its First Arena Opening In Whitby

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITBY, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhallan Esports Training, the largest and fastest-growing youth esports franchise, has announced the opening of their first arena in Whitby. Located at 114 Dundas St E Unit 212, the location will celebrate its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 1 pm EST.



The very first Valhallan franchise to open in Ontario, the arena will provide a space for competitive gaming for youth between the ages of 7 to 17 years. Players will be able to train and compete in esports competitions in top games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, APEX, Rocket League, and Valorant. Through coaching and team collaboration, the players also learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership.

Players can enroll in monthly memberships which gives them access to weekly sessions. During each session, players will be mentored by coaches who will classify them into different skill levels while focusing on building teamwork, sportsmanship, and life skills. A specific curriculum will be designed for each player's skill level dedicated to teaching them the latest game updates, healthy habits, and technical skills.

The facility will also host esports themed camps and special events throughout the year inviting players to connect and have fun while fostering self-confidence, communication skills and leadership skills.

Manny Tiamzon, Owner of Valhallan Esports Training Whitby shares,“We are so excited to bring Ontario's very first Valhallan Esports Training facility to the town of Whitby. We are looking forward to bringing the exciting world of esports to families in the local community while building a safe, inclusive, and fun environment for youth to compete, learn, and enhance their gaming abilities.”

About Valhallan Esports Training

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of youth esports. Founded in Houston, Texas, and expanding globally, Valhallan Esports Training originated out of a belief that video games can be a means for enriching lives and creating community for young people. Valhallan players come to their local arena each week for coaching, training, and competition in a fun and safe environment. Players can learn more at .

