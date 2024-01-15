Proper Insurance Advises Airbnb Hosts On Hot Tub Safety And Liability Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sought after airbnb amenity- hot tubs

Proper Insurance mitigates risks for Airbnb hosts with hot tubs, providing comprehensive coverage for liabilities while emphasizing safety measures.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Airbnb hosts worldwide have discovered the value of providing luxurious amenities to their guests. Among these, hot tubs stand out as a top attraction, offering an unparalleled experience of relaxation and comfort that can significantly enhance positive reviews and occupancy rates.However, while hot tubs can indeed add a touch of luxury to any property and be the difference between someone choosing that home over someone else's, they are not without their risks. Proper Insurance, the leader of short-term rental insurance , advises hosts to take safety precautions with hot tubs to provide their guests with the best experience possible.Hot tubs, while a sought-after feature, can pose significant liability risks for short-term rental owners. Accidents, injuries, or damage related to hot tub use can result in substantial financial loss. Recognizing these challenges, Proper Insurance provides innovative risk mitigation solutions designed to protect hosts from potential liabilities.Proper Insurance has identified a few potential risks that hosts could face when offering a hot tub at their property and a few solutions to mitigate the risks. The first is the spread of communicable diseases such as hot tub rash, Legionnaires' Disease, and more. It is important that hosts schedule routine professional cleanings for their hot tub. Hosts may also want to include signage visible from the hot tub to communicate rules and safety measures with their guests.Hot tubs and alcohol can also be a risk. Hot tubs can increase the effects of alcohol leading to drowsiness and potential injury. Due to this, it is important to keep glass away from the hot tub to avoid any injuries. In addition, it may be important to use grip tape on the stairs to avoid slip and falls as they are the most common insurance claim year after year. Grip tape could help minimize the risk of icy or wet stairs causing a fall.Lastly, its vital that hosts confirm that their hot tub is in a grounded location for the safety of the guests. It is important to inspect the location at which the hot tub is at, such as a deck. When a heavy hot tub is accompanied by many guests, maybe more than would have been permitted, hosts must ensure their hot tubs are secure.All the above situations could put the guest at harm and come back on the host as negligence. It is crucial for hosts to check with their insurance company to ensure that they are covered for liability like communicable disease, slip-and-falls, on-and-off premise liability for their short-term rental, as well as guest caused damage to the hot tub by short-term rental guests.Proper Insurance recognizes that safety is paramount when it comes to hot tubs and is dedicated to supporting Airbnb/Vrbo hosts who offer hot tubs, by providing them with comprehensive insurance solutions that cater to short-term rental owner's unique needs. By mitigating risks associated with hot tub use, they can help hosts confidently welcome guests into their homes, knowing they're protected against potential liabilities.About Proper Insurance:Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, offering unmatched coverage for properties in all 50 states. Their comprehensive policy protects property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include coverage for guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability, bed bugs and fleas, squatters, and more. Proper Insurance is dedicated to providing a second-to-none insurance experience with a focus on comprehensive coverage, education from super agents, and world-class service with claims.

