Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Brews Up New Year Excitement With 20% Off Retail Coffee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Limited time offer available at select locations from January 15 - January 29

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, a leading family-dining restaurant serving homestyle comfort classics and fresh-from-the-oven pies, is kicking off the year by providing guests with a caffeine boost at a great value.“Our guests are getting back into the swing of things and may need that extra boost of energy,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.“We are proud that we can offer our guests our coffee anytime, anywhere at an exceptional value.”From January 15 - January 29, guests will enjoy 20% off retail coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes, bringing the restaurant's trademarked "Bottomless Pot of Coffee®" to the comfort of guests' homes and offices. The Perkins House Blend, Chocolate Pecan Pie, and Pumpkin Pie flavors are inspired by Perkins fresh-baked pies. The offer is only available for a limited time at participating locations.For more information on Perkins Restaurant & Bakery menu offerings and locations or to place an order, visit perkinsrestaurants or follow on social @EatAtPerkins.About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryFounded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has grown to 290 company owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years, this legacy brand has transformed to become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise TimesKnown for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.

Brianne Barbakoff

Perkins Restaurant

+1 305.631.2283

email us here