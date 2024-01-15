Ligation Devices Market Is Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 5.92%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ligation devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ligation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2021 and 2028.The rise in gastrointestinal illnesses is a significant driving force behind the ligation devices market growth. Ligation devices are intended to aid in the control of bleeding and the safe and efficient closure of vessels or tissues during gastrointestinal surgical procedures. Therefore, gastrointestinal diseases and illnesses have increased in the last decade as a result of significant lifestyle changes, according to the World Health Organization, 6-7 million people worldwide, primarily in Latin America, are infected with Chagas disease a type of gastrointestinal disease.Ligation devices are surgical equipment that ligate or tie off blood vessels, ducts, or other tubular structures. Ligation devices are used frequently in various surgical specialties such as general surgery, gynecology, urology, gastrointestinal, and minimally invasive procedures.Multiple product launches and acquisitions are occurring in the market, which is propelling the ligation devices market upward. For instance, in February 2022, CooperCompanies announced the acquisition of Cook Medical's Reproductive Health division, a manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices for the fertility, obstetrics, and gynecology markets. This acquisition helps to improve the international fertility footprint.Access sample report or view details:The ligation devices market, based on product is segmented into two main categories namely appliers, and accessories. Accessories are growing due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, accounting for a sizable portion of the ligation devices market.The ligation devices market, based on application is segmented into five main categories namely gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery, gynecological surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, urological surgery, and others. Gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery are growing rapidly and account for a major share of the ligation devices market.The ligation devices market, based on end-users is segmented into two main categories namely hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Ligation devices are widely used in ambulatory surgical centers and account for a major share of the ligation devices market.Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the ligation devices market due to the growing gastrointestinal diseases such as intestinal wounds, and stomach cancers in the region. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2020, there were 478,508 stomach cancer cases in China, 138,470 cases in Japan, and 28,713 cases in South Korea.The research includes coverage of Maynard Nexsen, Sidley Austin LLP, Epstein Becker & Green P.C., Greenbery Truarig LLP, Knobbe Martens, Dentons, Crowell & Moring LLP, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Nixon Peabody, and Smoth Anderson are significant market players in the ligation devices market.The market analytics report segments the ligation devices market using the following criteria:.By ProductoAppliersoAccessories.By ApplicationoGastrointestinal and Abdominal SurgeryoGynecological SurgeryoCardiothoracic SurgeryoUrological SurgeryoOther.By End-UseoHospitalsoAmbulatory Surgical Centers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Maynard Nexsen.Sidley Austin LLP.Epstein Becker & Green P.C..Greenbery Truarig LLP.Knobbe Martens.Dentons.Crowell & Moring LLP.Shook, Hardy & Bacon.Nixon Peabody.Smoth AndersonExplore More Reports:.Portable Medical Devices Market:.Global Trocar Devices Market:.Neurorehabilitation Devices Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn