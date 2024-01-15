RKO Construction Announces Immediate Freeze Damage Repair Services In The Dallas/Fort Worth Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burst pipe spraying water

RKO Construction responds to DFW freeze with immediate, expert repair services for frozen/burst pipes and water damage.

- Randy Oliver, Owner, RKO ConstructionDALLAS / FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RKO Construction, a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services, has today announced the launch of its immediate response program for freeze damage repair across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This initiative is a direct response to the increasing number of homeowners and businesses currently facing the severe consequences of the recent extreme cold weather."During this period of plummeting temperatures, the spike in requests for assistance with frozen pipes, burst pipes, and subsequent water damage has been unprecedented," said Randy Oliver, Owner of RKO Construction. "Our team is prepared and ready to deliver rapid, efficient, high-quality repair services to those impacted by these winter hardships."RKO Construction's comprehensive emergency repair services include:-Thawing and repairing frozen pipes-Addressing and fixing burst pipes and water lines-Conducting water damage restoration-Assisting in processing insurance claims related to water damageThe company's skilled professionals are equipped to provide quick assessments and custom solutions for each unique situation. Recognizing the urgency of these issues, RKO Construction is dedicated to offering prompt and reliable services to reduce damage and assist the community in recovering from freeze-related disruptions."Winter freezes can be overwhelming and destructive, particularly when they lead to extensive water damage in homes and businesses," Randy Oliver added. "Our objective is to alleviate this stress and restore normality as quickly as possible. We stand ready to support our community through these challenging times."For more information or to arrange a service, residents, and businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are encouraged to call RKO Construction at 866-437-5066.About RKO Construction: RKO Construction is a trusted name in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, renowned for its exceptional repair and restoration services . With a rich history of experience and a commitment to excellence, the company has established a reputation for its prompt response and practical solutions in emergency repair situations.Contact:Randy OliverRKO Construction866-437-5066...htps://rkoconstruction

