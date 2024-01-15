Lotus Resources Announces Participation In 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Lotus Resources (ASX: LOT) (OTCQB: LTSRF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Ltd is an ASX listed company that owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Mine located in Malawi, Africa and has recently acquired a 100% interest in the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana's Kayelekera mine in Malawi is a past producer, having produced 11Mlb U3O8e between 2009 and 2014, and is currently on care and maintenance pending a restart. The mine is fully permitted, and Lotus completed a re-start definitive feasibility study in 2022 based on its current Mineral Resources Estimate of 51Mlbs U3O8e. The study indicated capex of only US$88M is needed to re-start operations and that Kayelekera can be producing uranium within 15 months of a Final Investment Decision (FID). The mine will have a robust Mine Life of 10 years, producing a total of 19 U3O8 at a peak rate of 2.4Mlbs U3O8 per annum, with a highly competitive C1 cost of US$29.10/1lb and AISC costs of 20/lb 7 November 2023, Lotus announced the completion of the merger, via a scheme of arrangements, with A-Cap Energy, another ASX listed company, that holds the 190Mlb U3O8e Letlhakane Uranium project in Botswana. Botswana is one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world, and the top mining jurisdiction in Africa, with diamonds, copper, nickel and coal currently or historically mined there. The Letlhakane project is a greenfield project but is located close to existing infrastructure (road, rail, power and water) and the nearby population centres, including Francistown, can provide a ready workforce merger fundamentally changes Lotus' business from a single asset to two highly complementary and synergistic projects, both located in the same region and along a similar geological trend. The merged group will have combined resources of 241Mlbs U3O8e which can underpin production over several decades.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference