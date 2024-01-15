Blencowe Resources Limited Announces Participation In 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Blencowe Resources Limited (LSE: BRES) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Blencowe Resources Limited

Blencowe is developing the world class Orom-Cross graphite project in Tanzania, currently in Definitive Feasibility Study phase. This project has a valuable suite of critical advantages that make it a standout, with a unique mix of low capital costs, low operating costs and exceptionally high quality of end products . Blencowe is now considering options to produce 99.95% purified graphite end products, going beyond producing only concentrates that most graphite peers will deliver. Recently Blencowe announced a $5 million grant from the International Development Finance Corporation to assist with feasibility costs, and DFC will consider funding options for the full project. Orom-Cross has excellent ESG credentials with hydro-power to provide all energy requirements for mining operations, and a host of other bold environmental initiatives is a non-replaceable input into lithium-ion batteries used to store energy for all renewable sources, and to power electric vehicles. As such the graphite market is forecast to grow significantly from present and Orom-Cross, with its unique advantages, can be one of the few successful graphite mines coming into production over the medium term. The management team have successfully delivered other mining projects into production previously.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference