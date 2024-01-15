DRDGOLD Limited Announces Participation In 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD) (A2X: DRD) (NYSE: DRD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About DRDGOLD Limited

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African company and world leader in reclaiming surface gold resources (tailings) and, through the astute use of technology, produces gold and releases hundreds of hectares of rehabilitated land for social + industrial development, empowering host communities, reversing gold mining's environmental legacy, aligning with“Green Mining” principles. Business is conducted to be profitable and to create value for all stakeholders in the short-, medium-, and longer-term, seeking synergies between financial, human, social, nature and manufactured aspects of the business.

