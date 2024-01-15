Lepidico Ltd Announces Participation In 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD), an Australian ASX listed Lithium and Critical Minerals development company is pleased to advise that the company will be attending the 121 Cape Town Investment Conference in February 2024.

Lepidico is developing it Phase 1 Project comprising a mining operation in Namibia to produce a mineral concentrate and a purpose-built chemical conversion plant in Abu Dhabi to produce lithium, caesium, rubidium, sulphate of potash, silica and gypsum products.

Lepidico has a well-developed sustainability strategy designed to meet the most stringent lender and customer requirements at the company's stage of development.

With a tech-focused, ESG-led business model that is pilot-proven, our first commercial lithium production - manufactured far more sustainably than by conventional chemical conversion methods - is due in 2026. The Phase 1 Project will provide a meaningful contribution to the decarbonisation of the world's alkali metals supply chains. We are also working to grow our business with our second project, Phase 2. Other businesses have already begun to licence our patented-protected L-Max® and LOH-Max® technologies providing an avenue for royalty revenues.

The Managing Director of Lepidico Ltd, Mr Joe Walsh is attending the 121 Conference.

Please go to the 121 Conference website: for further information and to arrange meetings.

For more information, please visit our website .

