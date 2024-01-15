Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results At Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Highlights:



Assays of up to 1.57 wt.% (15,700 ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) were returned, with thickness and grades increasing to the south-southeast

Highest Grade Intercepts:



Hole 23-MR-001: 21.91 m width @ 0.366 wt.% TREO, including 2.67 m @ 0.660 wt.% TREO



Hole 23-MR-002: 25.5 m width @ 0.329 wt.% TREO, including 2.11 m @ 0.389 wt.% TREO and 4.68 m @ 0.520 wt.% TREO



Hole 23-MR-003 : 30.5 m width @ 0.292 wt.% TREO, including 1.00 m @ 0.537 wt.% TREO



Hole 23-MR-006: 6.31 m width @ 0.267 wt.% TREO



Hole 23-MR-007: 9.29 m width @ 0.384 wt.% TREO, including 0.50 m @ 0.650 wt.% TREO

Hole 23-MR-010: 1.80 m width @ 0.246 wt.% TREO

Mineralization intervals occur from near surface to < 85 metres depth (Table 1); multiple intervals in 23-MR-002 and 23-MR-003, extending downward in a westerly direction. Future exploration to continue in the west-southwest (WSW); extending downward into current intersections towards the mineralization at Magnet Ridge West (MRW)

Commencing on June 11th, 2023, Appia initiated a comprehensive 3456 helicopter-supported diamond drilling program, concluding all field operations on August 24th. Prioritizing specific areas spanning the entire property, with dimensions of approximately 20 kilometres in length and 5 to 7 kilometres in width, the drill program systematically targeted key zones. The Company has received all assay results stemming from its 2023 summer geochemical exploration initiative. Appia is engaged in the compilation, review, and interpretation of these results across all investigated areas. Updates will be disseminated as both results and interpretations become available.

Recent petrographic/mineralogical studies indicate that the Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralization at Magnet Ridge is hosted primarily in monazite.

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following the 2022 drill campaign was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake. We can now extend this zone along this segment of the structural corridor," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization with thick intercepts."

On June 24, 2023, the southern extension drilling at Magnet Ridge concluded, encompassing 11 drill holes with a combined depth of 1092 metres (see Figures 1 and 2, Tables 1, 2, and 3). A press release dated July 5, 2023 , disclosed noteworthy findings, revealing that five drill holes identified significant mineralization intersections, with core intersection widths reaching up to 21.91 metres. Notably, Table 1 details two drill holes that recorded multiple intersections.

Geological and geophysical interpretation has yielded valuable insights:

"The first three holes successfully intercepted pebbly biotite schist (glimmerite) mineralization from 32 to 70 metres depth along core axis," affirmed Dr. Irvine Annesley, VP of Exploration, "Ongoing drilling in 2023 consistently suggests the potential for the down-dip extension of the mineralization to extend WSW, potentially reaching depths connecting to Magnet Ridge West (MRW)."

The Company is poised to explore mineralization at MRW within a fold structure, with plans to conduct grid/drill testing at depths ranging from 50 to 175 metres. This strategic initiative reflects Appia's commitment to advancing exploration to uncover valuable critical mineral resources.

"The 2023 Alces Lake exploration campaign completed a successful season of prospecting, channel sampling, and diamond drilling across the entire large property. Specifically, here at Magnet Ridge, our team was able to delineate the SSE-most extent of the Magnet Ridge mineralization (see Figures 1 and 2)," says Lead Geologist Kahlen Branning, "Our prospecting team has uncovered a multitude of new, potential drill targets on the property that necessitate further detailed exploration, many of these display anomalous radioactive counts, from 5,000 counts per second (cps) to 40,000 cps. These new zones match our original hypothesis regarding the location of low-to-high-grade mineralization along the main regional shear zone and within the fold nose/hinge zone area of a large regional fold structure."

After concluding operations at Magnet Ridge, the drill was relocated to the Jesse Zone where the Company completed 9 diamond drill holes (DDHs). Subsequently, the drill was directed to a particularly promising anomaly within the Western Anomalies area, leading to the completion of 3 diamond drill holes. Advancing further, the drill was repositioned to explore the Hinge and WRCB Zones, to test new targets, exhibiting count rates of up to 30,000 cps, as delineated by the ongoing 2023 prospecting and channel sampling program. Notably, certain targets underwent drilling using both a diamond drill and a backpack drill, the latter validating emerging RAMP-HD targets at the surface for subsequent drilling initiatives.







Figure 1. Location map of 2023 Magnet Ridge drilling with previous 2021 and 2022 DDH from Magnet Ridge and Magnet Ridge West (MRW). Area outlined in blue is the surface expression of the interpreted down-dip mineralization (at depth) to Magnet Ridge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Detailed map of 2023 Magnet Ridge drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. X-section of the 23-MR-001, 23-MR-002, and 23-MR-003 drill holes. The intersection in 23-MR-001 is interpreted to be close to true width.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

