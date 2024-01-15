Nizami Ganjavi International Center Holds Meeting With UN Geneva Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 10-13, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center held
its 27th High-Level Meeting in Geneva in partnership with the UN
Geneva office, Azernews reports.
Health, peace and security, artificial intelligence,
multilateralism, and many other important issues were discussed at
the meeting under the title The Future of Multilateralism: The Need
for a New Global Order for Future International Cooperation.
At the opening of the meeting, the co-chairs of the Center Mrs.
Vayra Vike-Freyberga, Dr. Ismayil Saragaldin, Director General of
the UN Geneva office Mrs. Tatyana Valova, former President of
Finland Tarja Halonen and former President of Serbia Boris Tadic
spoke.
Among them, the Director General of the World Health Organization,
Mr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World
Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonyo-Iweala, the UN High Commissioner
for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, the Deputy Secretary General of
the Information Technology Union, Tomas Lamanauskas, the former
President of Bulgaria, Mr. 20 former heads of state and government
from more than 30 countries around the world, including Rozen
Plevneliyev, former President of Croatia Mr. Ivo Josipovic, former
President of Slovenia Mr. Borut Pahor, former Prime Minister of
Moldova Mr. Kiril Gaburic, former Secretary General of the League
of Arab States Mr. Amr Musa, and more than 70 other dignitaries
attended.
Also, within the framework of the event, discussions were held in
preparation for the XI Global Baku Forum and the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
