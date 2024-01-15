Tactical-Special Exercises Of Commando Units Continue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tactical-special exercises of the Operations Commando units
continue under the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence
Ministry.
According to the plan, tasks were carried out to neutralize the
imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage.
By the visual observation of the area, the imaginary enemy
facility was evaluated, then its military equipment was ambushed
and the members of the group were captured.
Commandos demonstrated high professionalism and precision during
the tactical-special exercises held in harsh climate
conditions.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107721829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.