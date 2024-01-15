Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Audit Authorities Approve Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts and Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit Chamber have approved an action plan defining the directions of bilateral cooperation for 2024-2026, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts (ACA) reported that an online meeting was held between the delegation headed by Chairman of the ACA Vugar Gulmamedov and the delegation headed by Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan Natalia Godunova.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening cooperation between the supreme audit bodies of the two countries based on the "Comprehensive program for development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2026" was emphasized, and the importance of the activities envisaged within the framework of the prepared "Action Plan" was also noted.

It should be noted that the "Action Plan" reflects the revision and signing of the memorandum on bilateral cooperation, consideration of the prospects of parallel audit, as well as training and seminars to improve the professionalism of staff, organization of business trips to exchange best practices.