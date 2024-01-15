Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Audit Authorities Approve Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts and Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit
Chamber have approved an action plan defining the directions of
bilateral cooperation for 2024-2026, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts (ACA) reported that an
online meeting was held between the delegation headed by Chairman
of the ACA Vugar Gulmamedov and the delegation headed by Chairman
of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan Natalia
Godunova.
During the meeting, the importance of strengthening cooperation
between the supreme audit bodies of the two countries based on the
"Comprehensive program for development of cooperation between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for
2022-2026" was emphasized, and the importance of the activities
envisaged within the framework of the prepared "Action Plan" was
also noted.
It should be noted that the "Action Plan" reflects the revision
and signing of the memorandum on bilateral cooperation,
consideration of the prospects of parallel audit, as well as
training and seminars to improve the professionalism of staff,
organization of business trips to exchange best practices.
