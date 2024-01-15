Ukraine To Deepen Defense Cooperation With France's GICAN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov has met with a delegation of the French Maritime Industry Association, GICAN.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"I stressed that the protection of our maritime borders is crucial to both Ukraine and the whole world. For Ukraine, this is access to foreign markets, and for other countries, this is a guarantee of food security," Klimenkov said.

The ministry said that the parties had agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in military-technical cooperation, particularly to strengthen the maritime component of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Klimenkov thanked France for its unwavering support for Ukraine.

France's new foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, visited Ukraine on January 13. During the trip, he met with the country's leadership. In particular, Ukraine's defense needs were discussed at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.