Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Sierra Leone

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Sierra Leone Francess Piagie Alghali.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.
