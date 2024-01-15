Naomi Osaka Loses At Australian Open On Grand Slam Comeback

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Melbourne: Naomi Osaka fell at the first hurdle in her Grand Slam comeback on Monday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) to Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Australian Open.
A single break proved enough for the French 16th seed to win the opening set against her rusty opponent and she dominated the second set tie-break to progress in Melbourne.
