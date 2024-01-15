Hawaii lawmakers prioritize wildfire in wake of Lahaina tragedy

(MENAFN) Hawaii lawmakers are set to convene this week, their first meeting since the devastating Lahaina wildfire that raised awareness about the deadly and costly threat of wildfires in the era of climate change. The tragic incident, which occurred on August 8, 2023, has shifted the legislative focus towards fighting and preventing wildfires, as well as aiding the island of Maui in its recovery efforts.



The Lahaina blaze resulted in the loss of 100 lives, the destruction of over 2,000 structures, and the displacement of 12,000 people. The estimated cost to replace the damaged structures is USD5.5 billion. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, which was exacerbated by strong winds generated by a powerful hurricane passing south of Hawaii, coupled with drought conditions and the presence of non-native fire-prone grasses. Another fire in early August affected around 20 homes in Kula, a town on the slopes of Haleakala volcano.



The Legislature's return has prompted a renewed commitment to addressing wildfire threats and assisting in the recovery process. State Representative Nadine Nakamura, the House majority leader and a Democrat, noted that the Lahaina incident has propelled lawmakers into action, leading to a heightened focus on wildfire prevention and recovery efforts.



A House wildfire prevention working group, formed in the aftermath of the Lahaina fire, has recommended various measures. These include a public awareness campaign to prevent the initiation of fires, as well as proposing tax or insurance incentives for structures designed to withstand wildfires. The working group has also emphasized the importance of maintaining firefighting aircraft and equipment specifically tailored for combating wildfires. The legislative agenda underscores the significance of proactive measures to address the evolving threat of wildfires in the context of climate change in Hawaii.

