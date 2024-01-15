Refiling Of French Translation Of Second Quarter 2023 MD&A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or“Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced that it has refiled the French version of its management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter of 2023 (the“MD&A”) on SEDAR+. There are no changes to the English version of the MD&A. This document was previously filed by Trisura on August 15, 2023. The refiling has been made to correct certain minor differences between the English and French versions of the MD&A. The refiled French MD&A supersedes the prior version in its entirety.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TSU”.

Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at .

For further information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: ...