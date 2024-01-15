Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Was Valued At US$577.993 Million In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The healthcare virtual assistant market was valued at US$577.993 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the healthcare virtual assistant market was valued at US$577.993 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The primary driver for the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market is the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market driven by the rising adoption of digital solutions in healthcare, advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies, and the expansion of telehealth and remote patient monitoring.The healthcare virtual assistant market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by healthcare organizations seeking innovative solutions to enhance patient experiences, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency. These virtual assistants, powered by artificial intelligence, function as chatbots or voice-enabled agents, performing various tasks for patients, healthcare professionals, and administrative staff. Their capabilities include scheduling appointments, medication reminders, answering common queries, offering personalized health advice, and facilitating remote consultations. Key factors contributing to the market expansion include the increasing acceptance of digital technologies in healthcare, the demand for cost-effective and accessible patient support, and the growing need for personalized healthcare experiences. With advancements in natural language processing and machine learning , virtual assistants are becoming more sophisticated, leading to enhanced patient engagement, optimized resource utilization, and improved healthcare delivery. The healthcare virtual assistant market is poised for continued growth, playing a pivotal role in reshaping the healthcare landscape.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the market can be segmented into text-based and voice-based virtual assistants. The dominance of the Text-Based Virtual Assistant segment can be attributed to the continuous advancements in natural language processing and machine learning models. There is a growing demand for self-service solutions, and text-based virtual assistants are increasingly available at a low cost.Based on technology, the global healthcare virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the speech recognition segment. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the reduction of paperwork, time efficiency, and enhancements in overall workflow. The adoption of speech recognition technology in healthcare virtual assistants is expected to bring about streamlined processes, leading to more efficient and less time-consuming interactions for healthcare professionals. The move towards speech recognition reflects a broader trend in the healthcare industry to leverage advanced technologies for improved operational efficiency and a more seamless healthcare experience.Categorized by end-users, the market includes healthcare payers, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes. The expansion of the healthcare providers segment is linked to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants within healthcare providers. This is propelled by the necessity to boost operational efficiency and the widespread embrace of advanced technological solutions. Virtual assistants fulfill a vital role in assisting healthcare providers across various functions, including billing, coding, call management, and the organization of physicians' schedules, among other responsibilities.North America stands as a frontrunner in the healthcare virtual assistant market, propelled by its robust healthcare system, advanced technical infrastructure, and the significant presence of major healthcare providers and technology companies. Additionally, the region benefits from a favourable regulatory environment, substantial healthcare spending, and a culture of innovation. The emphasis on enhancing patient engagement, healthcare delivery, and operational efficiency in North America fosters the adoption and evolution of healthcare virtual assistants. With a persistent demand for digital healthcare solutions and ongoing advancements in the sector, North America solidifies its leadership position in the healthcare virtual assistant market.In November 2022, Nuance Communications, Inc. revealed during the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) that Baptist Health in Kentucky and Einstein Healthcare in Pennsylvania have become part of the Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN). This collaboration aims to offer collaborative care teams AI-powered insights from diagnostic imaging directly at the point of care. These health systems join a rapidly expanding group of healthcare organizations nationwide that are equipping their clinicians with advanced AI-powered clinical support and communication tools. The goal is to enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness in healthcare delivery.The market analytics report segments the healthcare virtual assistants market using the following criteria:.By TypeoText-Based Virtual AssistantoVoice-Based Virtual Assistant.By TechnologyoNatural Language Processing (NLP)oSpeech RecognitionoMachine LearningoContext AwarenessoOthers.By End-UseroHospitals And ClinicsoHealthcare PayersoPharmaceutical CompaniesoResearch InstitutesoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Nuance Communications, Inc..Microsoft Corporation.Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Alexa).IBM Corporation.Google Llc (Google Assistant).Sensely, Inc..Healthtap, Inc..Egain Corporation.Infermedica.Babylon HealthExplore More Reports:.Digital health market:.eConsent in healthcare market:.Mobile health app market:

