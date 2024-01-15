Subscription Billing Management Market To Grow At 21.7% CAGR By 2032, Witness Astonishing Growth With Top Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Subscription Billing Management Market , by Type (Fixed, Variable), by End-users (Entertainment, Ecommerce, Fitness, Publishing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"

The subscription billing management market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $47.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The process of managing a customer's subscription over its validity and billing them is known as subscription and billing management. Subscription business models are based on creating lifelong clients. The business model is not the same for every organization type, as starting a subscription business does not ensure that any company will receive the same number of customer base as other models have. Recurring income businesses, such as those that rely on subscriptions, depend on keeping current clients who regularly make on-time payments. Maintaining client engagement in order to increase top-line subscription growth is the aim of subscription billing management market forecast.

Using subscription management, customer is able to instantly purchase and change their membership online. Subscription management performs a number of tasks in the background, including consolidating customer data, replacing fragmented solutions with a single platform for every department, and implementing automation and AI-powered analytics. A subscription management system enables subscription-based goods and service providers to provide a smooth client experience. Behind-the-scenes procedures and technologies automate the data flow across the catalog of product management, order management, fulfillment, and invoicing to power this experience for the service provider companies. Moreover, as companies expand their offerings and reach, they often encounter diverse payment methods and global customers. Subscription billing management systems streamline the payment process by supporting various payment gateways and handling international transactions, reducing conflict for both businesses and customers. In addition, subscription billing management systems provide valuable insights through data analytics. This data-driven approach enables businesses to analyze customer behavior, identify trends, and make informed decisions to optimize pricing strategies and improve overall subscriber retention.

However, if the subscription management system platform that is provided to a company is not user-friendly, or has complex billing procedures, it becomes difficult to handle, and may negatively impact the companies using that subscription billing platform as well as the end-use customers. In addition, most of the subscription billing data is stored and operated through cloud computing, which exposes this subscription billing management software to severe cyberattacks. Considering the increasing number of billing frauds through these platforms, customers may get rid of subscription billing, which directly forces the company to think of a better alternative to online subscription billing. This is expected to impact the growth of the subscription billing management system provider in the upcoming years.

The integration of consumer data across every stage of the subscription purchase experience is enabled by automation. All of the manual transactions between sales and finance are replaced, which prevents mistakes and avoids poor customer service. As subscription services continue to grow in popularity, there is a demand for automated billing solutions. Developing software or platforms that streamline subscription management, automate invoicing, and handle payment processing can be a lucrative opportunity. In addition, building analytics tools that provide insights into customer behavior, subscription trends, and revenue projections can help businesses make informed decisions and optimize their subscription models.

The subscription billing management market share is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into fixed and variable. By end user, it is classified into entertainment, ecommerce, fitness, publishing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The key players profiled in the subscription billing management market analysis report include Zuora Inc., Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, ZOHO Corporation., Chargebee Inc., Chargify LLC., Recurly Inc., 2Checkout, and Apttus Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global subscription billing management industry trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Subscription Billing Management Industry

The pandemic forced people to stay at home for longer periods, which resulted in people buying subscriptions for over-the-top services for entertainment. Therefore, the entertainment industry saw a huge boom during the pandemic due to the increase in subscriptions. This created a need for OTT platforms to effectively manage their subscription billing which increased the sales of subscription billing management service providers even during the pandemic.

The pandemic also had severe repercussions on purchasing power of both the companies as well as end-use customers. The decreased purchasing power resulted in giving up on subscriptions to manage expenditures.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the fixed sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the entertainment sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the fitness sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

