Post-election verbal sparring reveals deep divide among Taiwan, China

(MENAFN) A war of words erupted in the aftermath of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections, with Taiwan accusing China of making "fallacious comments" while China criticized the U.S. for congratulating the winner. The verbal sparring underscores the longstanding and contentious divide over Taiwan's fate, a major point of contention in U.S.-China relations, which poses a significant risk of escalating into an actual conflict.



Lai Ching-te's victory in Saturday's election marked a setback for China's ongoing efforts to bring Taiwan under its control. Lai's Democratic Progressive Party advocates maintaining the status quo, where Taiwan governs itself without formally declaring independence to avoid triggering a potential military response from China. The Chinese government, on the other hand, insists on the concept of "peaceful reunification," a stance increasingly at odds with the majority of Taiwanese citizens who oppose integration with China.



Taiwan strongly contested China's oft-repeated assertion that the Taiwan issue is a domestic Chinese affair. China considers the island, with its 23 million people, a renegade province and opposes its assertion of having its own president and official relations with foreign governments.



In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized in a statement that "the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair" and asserted that "the basic fact that ... Taiwan is part of China will not change." The exchange of sharp rhetoric underscores the deep-seated tensions and the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding Taiwan, with the potential for further escalation in the delicate relationship between the two sides.

MENAFN15012024000045015682ID1107721788