Sales of fully electric, plug-in hybrid vehicles reducing worldwide

(MENAFN) Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are slowing worldwide, as reported by market research firm Rho Motion and cited by Reuters. The data indicates a 31 percent increase in sales last year, a significant decline from the 60 percent growth observed in 2022. In 2022, global sales of such vehicles surpassed the 10 million mark, with China accounting for 60 percent of these sales.



Charles Lester, the data manager at Rho Motion, noted that the deceleration in growth aligns with expectations in expanding markets. Lester emphasized that exponential doubling every year is not sustainable. According to him, global electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2023 were in line with Rho Motion's projected 30 percent growth, and for 2024, growth is estimated to be between 25 percent and 30 percent.



Despite the overall slowdown, December witnessed a monthly record of 1.5 million units sold, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) contributing 9.5 million out of the 13.6 million EVs sold globally in 2023, while PHEVs accounted for the remainder.



The report highlighted concerns among automakers about potential slowing demand for electric cars in Europe and other regions. Some speculate that drivers are holding off purchases, anticipating improved, smaller, and more affordable models expected to emerge in the next two to three years.



Statistics reveal a 50 percent increase in BEV sales in the US and Canada, and respective rises of 27 percent and 15 percent in Europe and China. Lester suggested that Germany's abrupt decision to discontinue EV subsidies could impact sales in Europe in the coming year.

