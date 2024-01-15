Global Machine Learning As A Service (Mlaas) Market Expected To Rise At 27.24% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Marketing and Advertising, Fraud Detection and Risk Management, Predictive Analytics, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processin, Computer Vision, Security and Surveillance, and Others), End User (IT and Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Retail, Government, BFSI, and Others), and Region ​2024-2032 ​“, The global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.24%during 2024-2032.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is a cloud-based service that enables businesses to access machine learning (ML) algorithms and models without investing in expensive infrastructure, expertise, and tools. It provides pre-built algorithms, tools, and data processing resources that allow businesses to build, deploy, and manage ML models and applications. At present, it is employed for predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), image recognition, fraud detection , and recommendation engines across the globe.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing availability of cloud computing infrastructure and the rising need for ML to gain insights and drive decision-making in businesses currently represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MLaaS across the globe. In addition, ongoing developments in ML with new algorithms, tools, and techniques is offering lucrative growth opportunities to MLaaS providers for constantly updating their services and making ML more accessible to businesses of all sizes. They are also providing customizable models and algorithms that can be deployed for specific needs and use cases and offer interoperability with a wide range of tools and platforms, including programming languages and development frameworks. Furthermore, the rising focus on increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction, is stimulating the market growth worldwide.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:



Marketing and Advertising

Fraud Detection and Risk Management

Predictive Analytics

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Security and Surveillance Others

Breakup by End User:



IT and Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Government

BFSI Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Inc.

Bigml Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MonkeyLearn

Sas Institute Inc. Yottamine Analytics Inc.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

