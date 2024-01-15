Indonesia Animal Feed Market Size Worth US$ 10.6 Billion By 2028| CAGR 4.8%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” Indonesia Animal Feed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The Indonesia animal feed market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Increasing Demand for Livestock Products:

Indonesia's animal feed market is significantly driven by the rising demand for livestock products such as poultry, dairy, and meat. This surge is primarily attributed to the growing population and the increasing income levels of the Indonesian populace. As the standard of living improves, there's a shift in dietary preferences towards more protein-rich diets, including meat and dairy products. This shift necessitates a corresponding increase in the production of livestock, which in turn boosts the demand for animal feed. Moreover, the Indonesian government's initiatives to enhance livestock productivity and the gradual modernization of livestock farming practices further fuel the demand for quality animal feed, ensuring the health and productivity of livestock.

Expanding Aquaculture Industry:

Another key factor propelling the growth of the animal feed market in Indonesia is the expansion of the aquaculture industry. Indonesia, with its extensive marine and freshwater resources, has a significant potential for aquaculture development. The government's focus on boosting fishery production to meet both domestic consumption and export demands has led to increased investment in aquaculture. This growth necessitates a parallel increase in the production and use of aqua feed to ensure the health and growth of aquatic species. The rising demand for fish and seafood, both domestically and internationally, continues to stimulate the growth of the aquaculture sector, which in turn positively impacts the animal feed market.

Technological Advancements:

The animal feed market in Indonesia is also being driven by technological advancements in feed production. The incorporation of new technologies in feed manufacturing not only improves the efficiency of production processes but also enhances the quality of the feed. Innovations in feed formulation that include the use of various additives and supplements improve the nutritional content of the feed, contributing to better animal health and productivity. Additionally, the growing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using scientifically formulated feed, as opposed to traditional feeding practices, is also a contributing factor. These advancements are crucial in addressing the increasing demand for high-quality animal feed, thereby supporting market growth.



Poultry represented the largest segment due to changing dietary habits, urbanization, and the affordability of poultry products.

Pellets accounted for the largest market share due to its convenience, nutritional density, and ease of handling.

Cereals represented the largest segment due to their rich nutritional profile and energy content.

As disposable incomes increase and urbanization continues, there is a growing appetite for meat products. This trend is boosting the production of livestock and poultry, necessitating higher quantities of feed. Besides, demand for specialized feeds tailored to specific animal types and growth stages is on the rise. Products like broiler feed, layer feed, and dairy cow feed are gaining popularity, ensuring optimal nutrition for different livestock categories. Moreover, quality assurance and safety standards are becoming increasingly important. Consumers and regulators expect animal feed to meet specific quality and safety criteria, driving producers to implement stringent quality control measures.

