Architectural, Engineering, And Construction (AEC) Market Size, Trends, Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.18% during 2023-2028. Significant growth in the construction industry, and an increasing demand to create high-quality, high-performing building and infrastructure designs represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the AEC Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The increasing utilization of building information modeling (BIM), which allows for more efficient and accurate design and planning, significantly reducing errors and saving time and costs, is impelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is further enhancing project management and predictive analytics, enabling more informed decision-making. These technologies not only improve efficiency but also enable the creation of more complex and sustainable structures, thus pushing the boundaries of architectural design and engineering.

Sustainability and Green Building Initiatives:

The increasing concerns associated with climate change and environmental degradation are driving the demand for energy-efficient green buildings, using sustainable materials, and reducing carbon footprints. This transition is not only driven by environmental consciousness but also by stringent government regulations and policies promoting sustainable development. Green buildings often lead to lower operating costs and can offer higher asset values, making them an attractive investment. The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry is adapting by innovating sustainable materials, energy-efficient building designs, and construction practices that minimize environmental impact. This trend is expected to continue growing as more countries commit to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable urban development.

Increasing Demand for Modular and Prefabricated Construction:

The growing shift towards modular and prefabricated construction methods is offering a favorable market outlook. These methods involve manufacturing components in a factory setting and assembling them on-site, leading to faster construction times, reduced labor costs, and less waste compared to traditional construction methods. The transition towards modular construction is driven by advancements in manufacturing technology, the need for more sustainable construction practices, and the rising need for affordable housing solutions worldwide. This approach is particularly appealing in sectors where speed and efficiency are critical, such as in the construction of healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and residential buildings.

AEC Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Software Services

Software represents the largest segment as it plays a pivotal role in streamlining design, construction, and project management processes.

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-premises exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to data security and control concerns.

By Enterprise Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Large enterprises hold the biggest market share as they have larger budgets and complex project requirements.

By End User:



Construction and Architecture Companies

Education Others

Construction and architecture companies account for the majority of the market share due to the central role of these companies in the AEC ecosystem with more extensive project requirements and financial resources.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market, owing to the strong presence of AEC firms, significant infrastructure projects, and increasing technological adoption rates in the region.

Global AEC Market Trends:

The rising utilization of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in the AEC industry for design, visualization, and project planning is contributing to the market growth. These immersive technologies allow stakeholders to experience projects in a virtual environment, creating a realistic sense of scale, aesthetics, and functionality before construction begins. Architects, engineers, and clients can collaborate more effectively, identify possible issues, and make informed decisions early in the design process. This trend not only enhances project communication and reduces errors but also adds a modern and innovative dimension to AEC projects, making them more compelling and interactive.

