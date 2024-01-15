Dyes And Pigments Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dyes and Pigments Market Report by Product Type (Dyes, Pigments), Application (Paints and Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastic Coloring, Construction Materials, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global dyes and pigments market size reached US$ 37.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Dyes and pigments are coloring substances deployed to add colors to leathers, rubbers, textiles, papers, beverages, and wood products. Dyes are soluble in water and are applied in liquid form to numerous products. Some commonly available dyes include azo, vat, sulfur, disperse, reactive, acid, and solvent-based dyes. On the other hand, pigments are insoluble particles that are dispersed in liquid paint or ink. They are often mixed with a dispersing agent to adhere the pigment onto the surface of the material. As a result, dyes and pigments are widely adopted in various industrial verticals such as textile, paints and coatings, plastic coloring, printing inks, and construction sectors across the globe.

Dyes and Pigments Market

Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. This can be attributed to the increasing use of dyes and pigments for tiles, pipes, panels, coloring pavers, concrete masonry, and precast walls, as they enhance the opacity, durability, and aesthetic appeal of the products. In addition, rapid industrialization and the rising population have encouraged government authorities to increase their construction expenditure for infrastructural development programs, contributing to market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of dyes and pigments for paint and coating applications represents another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, disperse dyes are widely used to color polyesters in the textile industry, while vat, reactive, and direct dyes are utilized for coloring cotton fabrics which are accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the development of organic dyes and pigments due to the increasing environmental consciousness among individuals and the introduction of natural variants produced using plant-based compounds and eco-friendly carbon chains are creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Dyes



Reactive Dyes



Disperse Dye



Direct Dye



Sulfur Dye



Vat Dye



Azo Dye

Others

Pigments



Organic Inorganic

Application Insights:



Paints and Coatings

Textile

Printing Inks

Plastic Coloring

Construction Materials Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

