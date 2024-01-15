Camel Dairy Market Share 2024, Industry Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Camel Dairy Market Report by Product Type (Raw Camel Milk, Pasteurized Camel Milk, Flavoured Camel Milk, Camel Milk Cheese, Camel Milk Yoghurt, Camel Milk Ice Cream, Camel Milk Laban, Camel Milk Ghee, Camel Milk Infant Formula, Camel Milk Powder, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Packaging Type (Cartons, Bottles, Cans, Jars, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global camel dairy market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camel-dairy-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Camel Dairy Industry:

Rising Focus on Health and Wellness:

The rising focus on health and wellness among individuals is propelling the market growth. In addition, consumers are seeking dairy products that align with their wellness goals. Camel milk is a healthier alternative to traditional cow milk as it has lower fat content and higher nutrient density, including vitamins C, essential minerals, while lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, camel milk is known for its immune-boosting properties. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body is impelling the market growth.

Lactose Intolerance:

Lactose intolerance is a common digestive condition where individuals face difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar found in milk. In line with this, the growing demand for camel milk due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, camel milk contains significantly lower levels of lactose as compared to cow milk, making it a viable option for individuals with lactose intolerance. Furthermore, the digestibility of camel milk is enhanced by its unique protein structure and composition.

Increasing Consumption of Healthy Food Products:

The increasing consumption of healthy food products among the masses around the world is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, camel milk is rich in essential nutrients, making it a suitable option for health-conscious individuals. It is a natural source of vitamins, including vitamin C and B vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. Additionally, camel milk contains higher levels of unsaturated fatty acids, which are considered healthy for heart. Moreover, people are increasingly preferring nutritional food products to maintain an active lifestyle.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Camel Dairy Industry:



Camelicious

Al Ain Dairy

Desert Farms

Vital Camel Milk

Tiviski Dairy

Camilk Dairy

Camel Dairy Farm Smits

Camel Milk Co Australia Camel Milk South Africa

Camel Dairy Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Raw Camel Milk

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Yoghurt

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Infant Formula

Camel Milk Powder Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been classified into raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavored camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yoghurt, camel milk ice cream, camel milk laban, camel milk infant formula, camel milk powder, and others.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

By Packaging Type:



Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Jars Others

On the basis of packaging type, the market has been segregated into cartons, bottles, cans, jars, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the camel dairy market is segmented into Africa, Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and Rest of the world.

Global Camel Dairy Market Trends:

The rising focus on environmental sustainability is supporting the market growth. In line with this, camel farming is often considered more eco-friendly as compared to traditional dairy , camels are well-adapted to arid environments and require fewer resources, such as water and food, than cows. Apart from this, governing agencies in several countries are encouraging camel dairy farming by undertaking various initiatives. They are offering subsidies and research grants, which are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, these initiatives benefit in expanding camel dairy production and accessibility worldwide.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163