Another volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland, threatening town of Grindavik

(MENAFN) A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, causing concerns as lava flowed towards the town of Grindavik and set at least one home on fire. The eruption commenced just before 8 AM local time after authorities evacuated Grindavik due to a series of small earthquakes. A second fissure opened near the town's edge, leading to the movement of lava towards residential areas. Grindavik, a community of 3,800 people located about 50 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik, had been evacuated in November following earthquakes that caused significant cracks in the earth.



Emergency workers had been constructing defensive barriers around Grindavik in the weeks since the last eruption in December. However, the barriers were not complete, and the lava is now advancing towards the town, as reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office. Residents are monitoring the situation, but there is limited action that can be taken in the face of the volcanic activity.



Before the eruption in December, the Svartsengi volcanic system north of Grindavik had been dormant for approximately 780 years. The recent volcanic activity is in close proximity to Fagradalsfjall, which became active in March 2021 after lying dormant for 6,000 years. The latest eruption at Svartsengi resulted in a swift lava flow moving south towards Grindavik, posing a new threat to the town. The situation highlights the challenges posed by volcanic activity in the region and the need for ongoing monitoring and preparedness measures to safeguard local communities.

