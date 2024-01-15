Apple launches discounts on iPhones in China amid increasing competition

(MENAFN) Apple is implementing discounts on a range of its products in China, including the latest iPhones, as indicated on its website. The move comes amid increasing competition and concerns about waning demand for its flagship smartphone. From January 18 to January 21, Apple is offering a 500 Chinese yuan (USD70) discount on its iPhone 15 series, encompassing even the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, discounts are also applicable to certain Mac models and the iPad, strategically timed ahead of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.



While third-party retailers in China occasionally provide iPhone discounts during holiday periods, it is notably uncommon for Apple to do so through its own retail channels. Analysts at Jefferies noted on January 7 that Apple witnessed a 30 percent year-on-year decline in iPhone sales during the first week of the month. The report also highlighted a 3 percent year-on-year drop in iPhone sales in China throughout 2023, primarily attributed to intensified competition from local players such as Xiaomi and Huawei, offering compelling high-end products.



Huawei's introduction of a smartphone featuring a high-end chip despite U.S. sanctions, aimed at restricting access to such technology, played a significant role in the competitive landscape. This move was hailed as a technological breakthrough by state media, aiding Huawei in boosting its sales and making a noteworthy comeback in the Chinese smartphone market after facing setbacks due to U.S. restrictions. Jefferies analysts attributed part of Apple's decline in iPhone sales to the impact of Huawei's device in the market.

