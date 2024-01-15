Solace Power Recognized As A Top Workplace In Atlantic Canada 2024 Announces Strategic Partnership With Gentex Corporation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT PEARL, NL, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace" or the "company"), a global leader in high-performance and leading-edge wireless power technology has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Atlantic Canada in 2024, a significant accolade awarded by Atlantic Business Magazine. This recognition places the Newfoundland & Labrador-based deep-tech company among a select group of twenty-four exceptional companies located in Atlantic provinces that are celebrated for their exemplary work environments and HR practices.

Solace Power cares deeply about their community and enjoy engaging in a wide variety of volunteering activities and charity groups throughout the year. (CNW Group/Solace Power)

By championing diversity, Solace stimulates innovation, supports the growth of its people, and achieves exceptional results both for the company and its customers. (CNW Group/Solace Power)

The award stemmed from a careful assessment of 179 nominated companies across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Selection was based on six critical areas, including corporate culture; work-life balance; diversity, equity, and inclusion; benefits and remuneration; incentives and rewards; and opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

"At Solace, the core of our strength is our people," stated Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power, in reference to the award. "Our team's diversity is a key asset: one-third of our team is under-30, another one-third is international, over 10% are visible minorities, and nearly one-third are women. This dynamic mix fuels our innovative edge and drives outstanding results for both our company and customers." He further added, "Being recognized as one of Atlantic Canada's Best Places to Work is not only a meaningful accomplishment but also a testament to our unwavering focus on fostering a culture of excellence."

Receiving the accolade perfectly coincided with another noteworthy achievement for Solace. The company recently announced a partnership agreement with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ), a global leader in the automotive, aerospace, and fire protection industries. The collaboration, which also brought a strategic investment by Gentex in Solace Power, is set to broaden the scope of development, manufacture, and commercialization of Solace's state-of-the-art wireless power systems in various sectors.

"Being honored as one of the best places to work in Atlantic Canada is not just a badge of honor for Solace; it's a call to action. With the significant global reach and manufacturing-at-scale capabilities that come with the Gentex partnership, Solace is gearing up for an expansive recruitment drive in 2024. We are seeking passionate professionals ready to thrive in an award-winning workplace that celebrates excellence and innovation", added Colin Ryan, COO and CFO of Solace Power.

Solace Power is a leading developer of intelligent wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data. Their patented technology provides industrial-grade, decoupled power for a world of new, previously unachievable, applications in automotive, defence, industrial automation, and telecommunications. Solace Power is proud to have won the Boeing Silver Level Performance Excellence Award and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM/Companies-to-Watch. To learn more about Solace's wireless power solutions, please visit .

