Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 2 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 5/1/2024
| 69,900
| 538.42
| 37,635,642
|
|
| Monday, 8 January 2024
| 1,600
| 549.70
| 879,520
|
|
| Tuesday, 9 January 2024
| 1,700
| 560.05
| 952,085
|
|
| Wednesday, 10 January 2024
| 1,600
| 559.95
| 895,920
|
|
| Thursday, 11 January 2024
| 1,700
| 565.89
| 962,013
|
|
| Friday, 12 January 2024
| 1,400
| 566.04
| 792,456
|
|
| In the period 8/1/2024 - 12/1/2024
| 8,000
| 560.25
| 4,481,994
|
|
| Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 12/1/2024
| 77,900
| 540.66
| 42,117,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,052,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.05% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
SBB2023-24 Week 02 2024-01-15 FBM24-03 SBB-w02 ENG
MENAFN15012024004107003653ID1107721733
