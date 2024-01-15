Nayax And Retail Pro International Exhibiting At NRF 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that Retail Pro International, developer of the worldclass Point of Sale (“POS”) and retail management platform, Retail Pro Prism, will make its first official appearance as a Nayax company at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show. Technology from Nayax and Retail Pro offers retailers unrivaled value of innovation in retail solutions like POS, global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platforms designed to help merchants improve their retail experiences and scale their business with more repeat purchases.



Industry leaders attending NRF 2024 are invited to join Nayax and Retail Pro in the Retail Pro booth #6211 for a social gathering on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm to celebrate the combined entity.

Retailers visiting the Retail Pro booth will get a preview into what will be available jointly from the combined entity and its broader ecosystem:



Powerful Point of Sale and retail management software

Versatile countertop, mobile and kiosk POS hardware

Marketing and loyalty tools to boost repeat purchases Integrated RFID well reader for a sleek self-checkout experience

“Our combination of integrated loyalty and payments with a POS software offering gives Nayax a vertically integrated solution that can serve most retailers demanding a full, comprehensive solution, allowing them to manage their entire retail operations from one platform,” said Yair Nechmad, Nayax Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.“We are excited and looking forward to focusing on our integration and executing our shared mission.”

Retailers are invited to visit the Retail Pro booth #6211 at NRF 2024 on January 14 – 16 to discuss their operational needs and see how Nayax and Retail Pro solutions can help them improve their customer experiences and win more repeat purchases.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate” and“potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; factors relating to the acquisition of Retail Pro, including but not limited to the financing for and payment of the acquisition and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate the acquired business into our existing business; and other risk factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Public Relations Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

5W PR

ctolbert@5wpr

Investor Relations Contact:

Virginea Stuart Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations

...