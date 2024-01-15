(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market was valued USD 514 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 2,053.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Healthcare Assistive Robots Market ” , by Product (Surveillance & Security, Humanoid Robot, Rehabilitation Robot, Socially Assistive Robot), Portability (Fixed Base, Mobile), Application (Stroke, Orthopaedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 514 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 2,053.1 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 18.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product , Portability , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Market Overview

The global healthcare assistive robots market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, revolutionizing the way healthcare services are delivered. These robots are designed to assist and support healthcare professionals in various tasks, ranging from patient care to administrative responsibilities. As the global population ages and healthcare systems face increasing pressure, the demand for innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes has surged. Healthcare assistive robots represent a pivotal advancement in addressing these challenges, offering a range of capabilities that contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare services.

The Rising Demand for Elderly Care

The key driving factor behind the growth of the healthcare assistive robots market is the increasing demand for elderly care. As the world experiences a demographic shift towards an aging population, there is a growing need for advanced technologies to provide comprehensive and personalized care for elderly individuals. Healthcare assistive robots play a crucial role in addressing the challenges associated with eldercare by offering support in daily activities, monitoring health conditions, and providing companionship.

Elderly individuals often face difficulties in performing routine tasks independently, and healthcare assistive robots can assist with activities such as medication reminders, mobility support, and even emotional companionship. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in healthcare settings has paved the way for the development of sophisticated robots capable of understanding and responding to the unique needs of the elderly population.

Additionally rising demand for elderly care solutions is propelling the adoption of healthcare assistive robots, creating opportunities for technological innovation and market expansion. As the aging population continues to grow, the healthcare assistive robots market is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of care provided to the elderly and addressing the associated healthcare challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Remote patient monitoring

Chronic disease management

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Improved surgical precision.

Opportunities:



Increase investments in research and development

Education and training

Integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Collaboration with healthcare providers. Lack of skilled professionals in the developing and underdeveloped economies.

Application in rehabilitation robotics.

The field of healthcare assistive robots is booming, and rehabilitation robotics presents a particularly exciting area for growth. The Increased life expectancy means more people require rehabilitation from age-related conditions like strokes, falls, and neurodegenerative diseases. Robots can provide consistent, personalized therapy, filling the gap in human caregiver availability. Additionally Robots can offer intensive, repetitive exercises not always feasible with human therapists. They can track progress, adapt difficulty levels, and provide real-time feedback, optimizing therapy regimes.

Other benefits include early intervention and faster recovery through robot-assisted therapy which can minimize hospital stays and long-term care needs, leading to cost savings for healthcare systems and improved patient outcomes. Additionally robots can help patients with brain injuries or spinal cord damage retrain motor skills through gait training, balance exercises, and virtual reality environments. They also assist with physical therapy for injuries, joint replacements, and chronic pain management, offering safe and controlled resistance training.

North America dominates the market for Healthcare Assistive Robots.

North America currently holds the largest share and is poised to maintain its dominance in the healthcare assistive robot market throughout the forecast period. This stronghold is attributed to a combination of factors, including robust support from government initiatives, heightened awareness among stakeholders, and a steadily increasing embrace of technologically advanced products within the healthcare sector. The region's proactive approach in fostering innovation and technology adoption contributes significantly to its leading position in the healthcare assistive robot market. Additionally supportive government initiatives and favorable conditions persist, the area is anticipated to remain a significant region contributing towards the market success. U.S.A dominates the North American market followed by Canada.

The Rehabilitation Robot segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Rehabilitation robots have emerged as dominant players in the healthcare assistive robots market, primarily due to several compelling reasons that underscore their significance and effectiveness in enhancing patient outcomes and rehabilitation processes. These robots are designed with advanced technologies to aid individuals in regaining or improving their physical abilities, making them invaluable in various medical settings.

Firstly, the rising prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, coupled with an aging global population, has intensified the demand for effective rehabilitation solutions. Rehabilitation robots offer a targeted and personalized approach to therapy, addressing specific motor and cognitive impairments. This tailored approach enhances the overall efficiency of rehabilitation programs, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Secondly, rehabilitation robots contribute to the optimization of therapy sessions by providing consistent and precise assistance. These robots are equipped with sensors and actuators that enable them to monitor and adapt to patients' movements in real-time. This capability ensures that therapy is tailored to individual needs, promoting a more adaptive and responsive rehabilitation process. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the dominance of rehabilitation robots. Innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics have propelled the development of more sophisticated and interactive devices. These robots can simulate a wide range of natural movements, offering a holistic and engaging rehabilitation experience.

