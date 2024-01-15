Lincoln Electric Schedules 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held as a virtual meeting on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.



About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding ExpertTM for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at .





