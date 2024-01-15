Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Races Ahead, Projected To Reach USD 112.50 Billion By 2030, Report By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global lightweight automotive materials market is in overdrive, fueled by the relentless pursuit of fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and enhanced performance New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The lightweight automotive materials market encompasses various product types utilized to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, including high-strength steels, aluminum, magnesium, carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), and polymers. Driven by stringent government regulations on fuel economy and emission control, the market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade. In 2020, the global lightweight automotive materials market size reached USD 70.1 billion and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of over 45% in 2020 owing to massive automobile production in China, Japan and South Korea. Europe and North America are expected to see substantial demand as well due to stringent emission norms in these regions. Based on vehicle type, passenger cars dominated the market in 2020, however the commercial vehicles segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate going forward. Key manufacturers of lightweight automotive materials include BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries, Alcoa Corporation, Novelis Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, ArcelorMittal SA, PPG Industries, Toray Industries, and POSCO Group. These players have been developing advanced lightweight materials to improve mechanical properties and reduce density. Other growth strategies pursued by them include mergers & acquisitions and investments in R&D for new material formulations. The global lightweight automotive materials market presents strong growth opportunities as automakers continue to utilize lightweight parts to optimize vehicle efficiency and performance. However, volatile raw material prices pose challenges for consistent supply and could hamper profit margins. Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 90.54 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 112.50 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 3.2%

Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 206 Pages Market Segmentation Product, end-use, application, region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Novelis Inc., ArcelorMittal, Alcoa Corporation, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., Tata Steel, POSCO

Driving Forces Behind the Surge

The lightweight automotive materials market encompasses various product types utilized to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, including high-strength steels, aluminum, magnesium, carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), and polymers. Driven by stringent government regulations on fuel economy and emission control, the market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade. In 2020, the global lightweight automotive materials market size reached USD 70.1 billion and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of over 45% in 2020 owing to massive automobile production in China, Japan and South Korea. Europe and North America are expected to see substantial demand as well due to stringent emission norms in these regions. Based on vehicle type, passenger cars dominated the market in 2020, however the commercial vehicles segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate going forward.

Key manufacturers of lightweight automotive materials include BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries, Alcoa Corporation, Novelis Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, ArcelorMittal SA, PPG Industries, Toray Industries, and POSCO Group. These players have been developing advanced lightweight materials to improve mechanical properties and reduce density. Other growth strategies pursued by them include mergers & acquisitions and investments in R&D for new material formulations. The global lightweight automotive materials market presents strong growth opportunities as automakers continue to utilize lightweight parts to optimize vehicle efficiency and performance. However, volatile raw material prices pose challenges for consistent supply and could hamper profit margins.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Market Projections and Growth Dynamics

The lightweight automotive materials market is expected to experience robust growth rates over the coming five years driven by stringent fuel economy and emission standards globally. Asia Pacific will maintain dominance as the leading regional market owing to massive automotive production in China, Japan and India. North America and Europe will also contribute substantial share as automakers aim to meet tightening regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency.

By material type, advanced high-strength steel is projected to comprise the largest share of the market. High-strength steel offers significant weight reduction over conventional steel and is being widely adopted in structural parts and components. Aluminum alloys are forecast to see the fastest growth rates moving forward, driven by the increasing use of aluminum sheets, castings and extrusions to lower weight and improve fuel economy.

Major factors propelling market growth include government rules on fuel efficiency and emissions, especially CAFE standards in the U.S. and European Commission mandates. Additionally, rising consumer preference for vehicles with improved driving range, lower carbon footprints and enhanced performance is pressuring automakers to pursue lightweighting materials and designs. This is evident in the surging popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, fluctuating raw material costs and high production costs associated with auto-grade lightweight materials presents challenges in maintaining cost competitiveness. Recycling issues at end-of-life also need to be addressed. But the market is expected to exhibit robust growth in the coming years as the pressing need for lighter, cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles necessitates the greater adoption of lightweight automotive materials across segments.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the lightweight automotive materials market is poised for strong growth, there are some challenges that need to be addressed. One major barrier is the higher cost of lightweight materials compared to conventional steel and iron. Aluminum, magnesium, high-strength steel, carbon fiber and engineering plastics are more expensive on a per-pound basis. This increased material cost must be offset by lifetime fuel savings in order for automakers to justify adoption. Additionally, manufacturing and joining processes require different techniques for dissimilar lightweight materials versus traditional methods used for steel. This necessitates investment in new tooling and equipment.

Recyclability and end-of-life recovery is another challenge facing certain lightweight material categories. Composite materials are more difficult to recycle and reuse versus steel that can easily be repurposed. This could create waste issues as use of composites scales up. There are also difficulties with joining different materials together for optimum strength and weight reduction. More advanced joining methods must be developed.

On the opportunity front, the potential to significantly improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance driving performance provides justification for addressing higher costs and manufacturing barriers. Automakers are discovering innovative ways to leverage lightweight materials through new designs, component integration, and manufacturing techniques to optimize weight savings, safety, and costs. Partnerships across the supply chain are also helping accelerate lightweight material development and adoption.

The rise of electrification presents opportunities to use lightweight materials to extend range and reduce battery load in next-gen EVs. Overall, while challenges exist, continued tightening of emission regulations globally coupled with consumer demand for efficiency will compel automakers and suppliers to pursue lightweighting materials, presenting growth opportunities for manufacturers in this space. Companies that can develop cost-effective solutions and simplify manufacturing will be strongly positioned to capitalize.

Top 10 Key Trends in the Lightweight Automotive Materials Market :

Increasing use of high-strength steel to reduce weight while maintaining strength and safety. Advanced high-strength steel is seeing widespread adoption.Aluminum continuing to gain share for use in body structures, closures, suspension parts due to its lightweight properties.Focus on multi-material design strategies combining steel, aluminum and plastics for optimal lightweighting.Rising demand and R&D into reinforced plastics and carbon fiber composites for structural components. Still facing cost barriers.Adoption of magnesium alloys where strength and rigidity are priority over sheet metal formability. Mainly for die-cast parts.Nanomaterials and nano-reinforced polymers gaining interest for potential to improve strength at lower densities.Emerging use of titanium alloys and foams in niche high-end applications requiring lightweight and high temperature resistance.Integration of functions into single parts through innovative designs and manufacturing techniques.Recycling and reusability becoming important criteria for material selection. Upcycling materials a focus area.Computer modeling and simulation enabling optimization of designs and lightweight material substitution prior to testing.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

The future of the lightweight automotive materials market is poised for significant growth and innovation as the automotive industry continues to prioritize fuel efficiency, sustainability, and performance. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing materials that can contribute to overall weight reduction in vehicles, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

One key driver for the growth of lightweight automotive materials is the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As the EV market expands, there is a growing need for materials that offer high strength-to-weight ratios to compensate for the weight of batteries. Advanced materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced composites, high-strength aluminum alloys, and lightweight plastics are gaining prominence in the automotive sector. These materials not only reduce the overall weight of vehicles but also enhance structural integrity and safety.

Innovations in manufacturing processes are also playing a crucial role in shaping the future of lightweight automotive materials. Advanced forming technologies, such as hot stamping and 3D printing, are allowing for the production of complex, lightweight structures with improved strength. Moreover, the integration of smart materials and nanotechnology holds promise for creating materials with tailored properties, offering a perfect balance between strength, durability, and weight.

Environmental sustainability is a key consideration in the automotive industry, and the shift towards lightweight materials aligns with broader efforts to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles. Materials that are not only lightweight but also recyclable and eco-friendly are gaining traction. This focus on sustainability is likely to drive further research and development efforts, leading to the emergence of even more environmentally conscious lightweight materials.

Market Research Segmentation:

Material Type:

Segmentation based on the types of lightweight materials used in automotive manufacturing is crucial. This includes aluminum, high-strength steel, magnesium, carbon fiber composites, and polymers. Each material offers unique characteristics and benefits, catering to different applications within the vehicle, such as body structure, chassis, and interior components.

Application Segmentation:

Dividing the market based on the application of lightweight materials allows for a more detailed analysis. This can include segments such as body and frame, interior components, engine and transmission, and other specialized applications. Understanding the specific areas where lightweight materials are employed provides insights into the evolving trends in automotive design and manufacturing.

Vehicle Type:

Another essential aspect of segmentation involves categorizing the market based on vehicle types. This includes passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. Different vehicle segments have varying requirements and regulations, influencing the adoption of lightweight materials differently across the automotive spectrum.

Geographic Segmentation:

Considering the global nature of the automotive industry, regional and country-specific segmentation is vital. Regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences, and the level of industrialization vary across regions, impacting the demand for lightweight automotive materials. This segmentation provides insights into regional growth patterns and opportunities.

Key Players in the Lightweight Automotive Materials Market:

Alcoa is a major player in the aluminum industry, providing lightweight solutions for various industries, including automotive. They offer aluminum products used in the manufacturing of lightweight vehicle components.Novelis specializes in aluminum rolling and recycling, providing lightweight aluminum solutions for the automotive sector. They focus on supplying aluminum sheets for lightweighting purposes.Thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with involvement in various sectors, including materials and components for the automotive industry. They offer lightweight solutions such as high-strength steel.ArcelorMittal is a leading steel and mining company, providing advanced high-strength steel solutions for lightweighting applications in the automotive sector.Toray is a multinational corporation that produces carbon fiber and composite materials. They are known for providing lightweight solutions for the automotive and aerospace industries.Covestro is a major supplier of high-performance polymers and materials, offering lightweight solutions for automotive applications, including polycarbonates and polyurethanes.BASF is a global chemical company that provides a range of materials for various industries, including automotive. They offer lightweight solutions such as plastics, composites, and polyurethane systems.DuPont is a diversified global company that provides materials for multiple industries. They offer lightweight solutions, including advanced polymers and composites for automotive applications.Hexcel is a leading producer of advanced composites, including carbon fibers and reinforced materials. They supply lightweight solutions for the automotive and aerospace industries.SGL Carbon specializes in carbon-based solutions, including carbon fibers and composites. They provide lightweight materials for various applications, including automotive.

Key Questions in the Report on Lightweight Automotive Materials Market :



What are lightweight automotive materials, and why are they important in the automotive industry?

Which types of materials are commonly used as lightweight alternatives in automotive manufacturing?

How do lightweight automotive materials contribute to improved fuel efficiency in vehicles?

What role does aluminum play in the lightweighting of automotive components? Are there specific regulations or standards driving the adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive sector?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: