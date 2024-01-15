Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth USD 15.33 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market size was USD 7.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing use of tele cardiology, increasing portability and usability of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, and innovative cardiac monitoring device development are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Heart arrhythmias can now be managed with various specialized medicines. These include implantable cardiac defibrillators, synthetic pacemakers, antiarrhythmic medications, and the ablation of damaged or defective heart tissue. However, it is crucial that the right diagnosis be made in a timely manner to enable a doctor to select the best course of care for a patient. Electrocardiogram (ECG) data from cardiac monitors can be used by the doctor to either confirm or rule out the existence of an arrhythmia.

The provision of patient care in homecare settings, clinics, outpatient centers, and outdoor care models has undergone revolutionary changes due to real-time heart disease monitoring. Physicians are now able to make more accurate treatment decisions due to the combination of diagnostic equipment and real-time patient monitoring platforms. The overall effectiveness of treatment has increased as a result, and patient morbidity brought on by delayed diagnosis has decreased.

Field of cardiac monitoring has evolved with the rise of telemedicine and widespread use of smartphone technology. Furthermore, key players in the market introducing more sophisticated and networked cardiac arrhythmia monitoring equipment is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Limited adoption of telemetry technology is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Automatic event-activated recorders are exempt from these restrictions because these can capture both symptomatic and asymptomatic arrhythmias.

Depending on the setting, device might not record during specific symptomatic events or might trigger prematurely (false event). The device would trigger and record because of preprogrammed rhythm specifications. Insufficient memory on the device may also cause a bogus event to overwrite a genuine event that was previously recorded. One limitation of post-symptom looping devices is that the recorder may not be activated post-event since the arrhythmia may have terminated before it did.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is segmented into Electrocardiogram Monitors (ECG), Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM), holter monitoring devices, event recorders, smart wearable monitor, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) devices, portable heart monitors, heartbeat measuring instruments, and others. The holter monitoring devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2022 due to rising use of holter monitoring devices for a prolonged amount of time to diagnose random symptoms in patients.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is segmented into atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, conduction disorders, premature contraction, tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, and others. The atrial fibrillation segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market during the forecast period due to increasing introduction of pipeline products.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2022 due to increasing approvals for arrhythmic monitoring devices by the U.S. FDA. In addition, region's strong healthcare infrastructure and rising use of cutting-edge cardiovascular solutions are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2030, 12.1 million Americans will suffer from atrial fibrillation.

Europe market accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2022 due to increasing number of procedures performed. There were 29,444 isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures, 35,469 isolated heart valve procedures, and 843 assist device implantations including left, right, and biventricular assist devices as well as total artificial devices registered in Germany.

Scope of Research