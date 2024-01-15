Anemometer Market Is Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 4.90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the anemometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2021 and 2028.An anemometer is a device/ instrument that is used to measure wind pressure, which includes the speed and direction of wind. It is used for a variety of applications, which include weather forecasting , measuring wind pressure, and many others. It is also useful in the collection of energy, which is collected through devices known as wind turbines, which use the aerodynamic force from the rotor blades and convert that force/energy into electricity. The anemometers that are used by aerospace engineers and physicists are laser anemometers, which are used for velocity measurements, that can measure the wind speed around cars, airplanes, and spacecraft.One of the key growth drivers to propel the anemometer market is the rapid growth of the aviation sector. As per the Bureau of Transportation, U.S. airlines carried an increase of 194 million passengers in 2022, which is a 30% increase from 2021 and year-to-year. As of the full 2022 year, U.S. airlines have carried 853 million passengers, which is an increase from 658 million in 2021 and 388 million in 2020. As the majority of the aircraft in the market use anemometers for measuring the weather conditions and the speed and direction of the wind before the flight, the increase in the number of airline passengers will fuel the growth of the anemometer market in the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the anemometer market. For instance, as of December 2022, LI-COR Environmental acquired Anemoment, a technological innovator in lightweight, low-powered sonic anemometers. Anemoment is known for its low power consumption, high performance, ruggedness, and portability. The acquisition helped LI-COR by acquiring new expertise, new core technologies, and products, which provided a significant boost to the long-term growth and stability of the company.Access sample report or view details:The anemometer market, based on type, is categorised into four types- vane anemometer, cup anemometer, hot-wire anemometer, and others. The vane anemometer is a small handheld device that comprises a turbine and a digital screen that displays the wind power and direction of the current location. Whereas the cup anemometer is an instrument where cups are placed on the vertical axis and as the wind passes through, the cups, the wind pressure will be measured.The anemometer market, based on product type, is categorised into two types- digital, and analog. Digital anemometers make use of digital screens, which convert the wind pressure of the current locations into readable information. Whereas Analog anemometers, such as a cup anemometer, make use of physical factors like speed of the rotation of turbines, to calculate the wind pressure of the current location.The anemometer market, based on the end-user, is categorised into five types- aerospace, marine, energy & power, meteorology, and others. Anemometers are a necessity in the Aerospace industry, due to the dangers of flying without the knowledge of the current weather conditions and wind pressure of the surroundings. Wind pressure plays an important role in aerospace since an aircraft is designed to move and glide through only certain levels of wind pressure and can be proven dangerous if the wind pressure is beyond the required level.The North American region is expected to dominate the anemometer market during the forecasted period. The factors that drive this region's growth are the growing wind energy capacity, which increases the demand for anemometers in wind farm installations and wind resource assessment. As per the information provided by the Department of Energy, the US installed 13,413 megawatts of new wind capacity in 2021, which brought a total of 135,886 megawatts of capacity. Also, as per the Canada Renewables Association, Canada added 1.8 gigawatts of wind and solar energy in 2022, which will fuel the growth of wind energy production and usage in the upcoming years. Such technological advancements, well-established meteorological networks, and robust infrastructure development can provide the necessary fuel to boost the growth of the anemometer market.The research includes several key players from the anemometer market, such as Munro Instruments Limited, Konomax USA Inc., Omega Engineering, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., R. M. Young Company, Gill Instruments Limited, ANEOS Corporation, SONIC Corporation, and PCE Deutschland GmbH.The market analytics report segments the anemometer market using the following criteria:.By Type:oVane AnemometeroCup AnemometeroHot-Wire AnemometeroOthers.By Product Type:oDigitaloAnalog.By End-User:oAerospaceoMarineoEnergy & PoweroMeteorologyoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Munro Instruments Limited.Omega Engineering, Inc..Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Konomax USA Inc..Gill Instruments Limited.R. M. Young Company.SONIC Corporation.ANEOS Corporation.PCE Deutschland GmbHExplore More Reports:.Portable Power Meter Market:.Power Management Meters Market:.Smart Water Meter Market:

