Flexitank Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 18.26% To Reach US$2,354.828 Million By 2028

The flexitank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.26% from US$727.938 million in 2021 to US$2,354.828 million in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the flexitank market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.26% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2,354.828 million by 2028.The flexitank market is influenced by factors such as cost efficiency, rising demand for transporting bulk liquids, optimized use of space, flexibility in size customization, compatibility with a variety of liquid types, decreased environmental impact, simplified handling and loading processes, reduced risk of contamination, global expansion of trade, and adherence to regulatory standards.A flexitank is a large and flexible container designed for transporting bulk quantities of non-hazardous liquids. Typically constructed from multi-layered, food-grade polyethylene, it is specifically shaped to fit inside a standard shipping container, effectively transforming it into a vessel for liquid cargo. Flexitanks offer a cost-effective and efficient alternative to conventional liquid transportation methods, providing increased capacity, simplified loading and unloading processes, and a reduced environmental impact. Widely utilized across various industries, including food and beverages , chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, flexitanks ensure the secure and safe transportation of liquids over long distances. The flexitank market encompasses the global industry involved in manufacturing, distributing, and using flexitanks for bulk liquid transportation. This market spans diverse sectors such as food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial liquids, where flexitanks present a cost-effective and efficient solution for transporting significant quantities of non-hazardous liquids. The market's growth is propelled by the rising demand for flexible and sustainable liquid transportation methods, the globalization of trade, and an increasing focus on optimizing supply chain efficiency while reducing both logistics costs and carbon emissions.Access sample report or view details:Based on product type, flexitanks can be monolayer or multilayer. The adoption of monolayer tanks is anticipated to rise due to their ability to minimize the risk of contamination from other liquids. In various instances, the liquid payload may not fully utilize the product's capacity, leading to increased transportation expenses and performance issues. This is attributed to insufficient internal pressure, causing instability. Consequently, there is a growing demand for multilayer products, as they enable the transportation of multiple liquids in a single container. This not only lowers transportation costs for customers but also prevents tank wear and tear caused by inadequate internal pressure, making multilayer products more appealing.Categorized based on reusability, single-use flexitanks are widely preferred by clients looking for economical and convenient shipping solutions, thanks to their suitability for one-time shipments. These flexitanks are capable of transporting various non-hazardous liquids, including oils, juices, and wine , and are characterized by their lightweight nature and straightforward installation process. A crucial contributing factor to the expansion of this market is the increasing demand for the transportation of liquid bulk, particularly within the food and beverage industry. Additionally, their ability to reduce the risk of contamination and leaks during transit positions single-use flexitanks as a safer alternative to traditional transportation methods such as drums and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs).Based on loading type, flexitanks can be top loading and bottom loading.Based on application, flexitanks are used in food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids. The food sector frequently necessitates the bulk transportation of liquids like fruit juices, edible oils, sauces, and various food ingredients. Flexitanks serve as a secure and hygienic solution for transporting these food products on a large scale. Constructed with materials meeting food-grade standards, flexitanks adhere to strict quality and safety regulations, guaranteeing the preservation of transported liquids in an uncontaminated and consumable state. In addition to upholding stringent quality measures, flexitanks present cost benefits over conventional packaging approaches, establishing them as the favoured option within the food industry.The flexitank market share is expected to be predominantly influenced by the Asia-Pacific region. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region's substantial manufacturing and export activities, particularly in sectors such as chemicals, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, generate demand for bulk liquid transportation solutions like flexitanks. Secondly, the growth of the logistics and transportation sector in countries like China and India, coupled with their strategic positioning for international trade, further contributes to the increased adoption of flexitanks. Additionally, the rising emphasis on shipping solutions that are both cost-efficient and environmentally friendly supports the widespread utilization of flexitanks in the Asia-Pacific region.There are many players in the market TRUST Flexitanks, Hillebrand, MY FlexiTank (MYF), Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., TIBA, Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH, BeFlexi, KriCon Group BV, UWL, Inc., and SIA FLEXITANKS are some of the companies in the flexitank industry. In February 2023, Ian Taylor and HOYER successfully executed the inaugural flexitank operation in Peru, utilizing innovative single-layer Powertex bags that provide advantages for liquid cargo, including enhanced discharge efficiency, leak resistance, and environmentally friendly features.The market analytics report segments the flexitank market using the following criteria:.By Product TypeoMultilayeroMonolayer.By ReusabilityoSingle-UseoMulti-Use (Reusable).By Loading TypeoTop LoadingoBottom Loading.By ApplicationoFood Grade Liquid.Edible Oils.Juices.Concentrates and Syrups.OthersoNon-Hazardous ChemicalsoPharmaceutical Liquids.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd..Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH.MY FlexiTank (MYF).KriCon Group BV.SIA FLEXITANKS.TRUST Flexitanks.UWL, Inc..BeFlexi.TIBA.HillebrandExplore More Reports:.Beverage container market:.Food container market:.Bulk Container Packaging Market:

