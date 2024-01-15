Death toll in coal mine accident in central China reaches 13 with 3 still missing

(MENAFN) The death toll in a coal mine accident in central China has reached 13, according to state media reports on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday in the city of Pingdingshan in Henan Province. Three individuals are still missing, as reported by the mine owner. Preliminary investigations point to a coal and gas explosion as the cause of the accident, marking another tragic incident in China's coal mining industry.



Despite ongoing efforts to enhance mine safety, China experienced a series of fatal coal mine accidents in the past year. The incident in Pingdingshan highlights the persistent challenges in ensuring the safety of coal mining operations.



Coal continues to be a significant source of electricity in China, even as the country leads globally in the installation of solar and wind facilities to address climate change. The unfortunate incident underscores the need for continued efforts to improve safety measures and reduce the risks associated with coal mining activities in China.

