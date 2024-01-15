Bernardo Arévalo beats setbacks, sworn in as Guatemala's leader

(MENAFN) Amidst months of challenges and efforts to derail his inauguration, Bernardo Arévalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president just past midnight on Monday. Arévalo, who won the August elections with a comfortable margin, faced legal challenges and foot-dragging from Attorney General Consuelo Porras and the establishment forces she represents. Despite the obstacles, Arévalo took the oath of office, emphasizing the strength of Guatemala's democracy in his inaugural address.



Expressing deep honor in assuming the responsibility of the presidency, Arévalo highlighted the guiding principle of his administration: "There cannot be democracy without social justice, and social justice cannot prevail without democracy." His victory in August marked the beginning of a turbulent period, with legal challenges mounted by Porras and establishment forces, complicating the transition to power.



Despite Arévalo's supporters pressuring lawmakers and clashes with riot police outside the congress building on Sunday, the inauguration process faced delays before he officially assumed office. Arévalo, a progressive academic-turned-politician and son of a former Guatemalan president known for implementing social reforms in the mid-20th century, enters office with the daunting task of confronting entrenched corruption in the country.



One of Arévalo's early challenges is his limited support in congress, coupled with the fact that Porras' term as the top law enforcement official extends to 2026. Arévalo has expressed his intention to request Porras' resignation as one of his initial actions in office. The delayed inauguration frustrated supporters who had been waiting for a festive celebration in Guatemala City's Plaza de la Constitucion. Despite the challenges, Arévalo's presidency is marked by a commitment to addressing corruption and fostering unity in Guatemala.

